Breaking: WAEC Appoints Nigerian Dr Amos Dangut as New Registrar and CEO

The West African Examinations Council named Dr Amos Josiah Dangut, a Nigerian, as its 14th Registrar and Chief Executive Officer

Dangut's appointment was ratified at WAEC's 74th Annual Meeting held in Accra, Ghana, in March 2026

The new WAEC CEO previously championed the rollout of Computer-Based WASSCE and a Digital Electronic Marking System during his time as Head of the Nigeria National Office

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has named Dr Amos Josiah Dangut as its new Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, confirming a five-year tenure that runs from October 2026 to September 2031.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Demianus G. Ojijeogu, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC Headquarters in Accra, Ghana. Dangut, a Nigerian, assumed office as the 14th Registrar to the Council on October 1, 2026, succeeding Alhaji Pateh Bah of The Gambia.

WAEC’s new CEO brings a track record of technology-led exam reforms in Nigeria. Photo credit: WAEC

Source: Twitter

His appointment was ratified at the Council's 74th Annual Meeting in Accra in March 2026.

Dangut's career at WAEC

Before his elevation, Dangut had led the Nigeria National Office from October 2023 to September 2026. His career at WAEC began in 1998, having first worked as an examiner at St. Louis College, Jos, from 1994. Over more than two decades, he held a range of positions across the organisation, including roles in test development in Lagos, examinations security postings in Uyo and Bauchi, branch leadership in Yola, and zonal coordination in Ikeja, before rising to Deputy Registrar and Head of National Office.

Born on October 2, 1967, Dangut holds four academic qualifications: a Bachelor of Agriculture in Animal Production (1991), a Master of Science in Animal Science (1994), a Doctor of Philosophy in Animal Science (2017), and a Master of Education in Administration and Planning (2020).

Innovations he Led at WAEC

During his time as Head of the Nigeria National Office, Dangut oversaw several technology-driven improvements to how WAEC operates. These include the rollout of Computer-Based WASSCE, the serialisation of question papers, and the launch of a Digital Electronic Marking System. He also managed the Digital Certificate Portal, the WAEC E-Study Platform, a Digital Records Archive, and systems designed to track examination logistics and monitor examiners in the field.

He has served on the boards of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB), and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), among others. He also represented WAEC at the Joint Consultative Committee on Education and the National Council on Education.

Among his recognitions are a commendation from the Nigeria Examinations Committee for his handling of examination matters between 2000 and 2006, and a Meritorious Service Award from the Ondo State Government during his National Youth Service Corps year.

Dangut is a Fellow of the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN), a member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), and currently serves as the Regional Representative of the West African Sub-region on the Executive Board of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA).

Source: Legit.ng