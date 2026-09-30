Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande launched the National Youth Data Bank project on Tuesday in Abuja

The registration targets youths in both formal and informal sectors, from agriculture and sports to creative and technology industries

Enumerators will be deployed across all 774 local government areas, including hard-to-reach communities, to capture eligible Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has urged Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 35 to sign up with the newly launched National Youth Data Bank (NYDB), describing the initiative as a tool to map youth skills, locations and needs across the country.

The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, said the database would enable the government to direct opportunities in both the public and private sectors to the right people.

FG says registration for the National Youth Data Bank will cover all 774 LGAs. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Olawande made the call on Tuesday, September 30, 2026, in Abuja at the official launch of the NYDB project.

Olawande said the registration would capture young Nigerians across formal and informal sectors, covering those working in agriculture, sports, and the creative and technology industries.

The minister argued that dependable youth data would close the information gap between the government and the country's young population, making programme planning and delivery more effective.

"We also want to get the formal and the informal youth to make sure that they are part of this. We want everybody. We even want to know the youth in agriculture.

"We want to know the youth in sport. We want to know all those in creative tech and all that, so that even when we say some people need jobs, we know, okay, these people need skills," he said.

According to Radio Nigeria, the minister also clarified that the NYDB is a long-term government programme and was not introduced for any electoral purpose.

How the registration will work

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of POGMA Nigeria Limited, the technical partner on the project, Otunba Oluyinka Akerele, said registration points had already been set up in secondary schools, polytechnics, universities and colleges of education.

He said there are plans to extend coverage to local government areas and ward levels across the country.

Akerele said enumerators would be deployed to all 774 local government areas, including communities that are difficult to reach, to ensure no eligible youth is left out of the exercise.

"All we appeal to our youth to do is to embrace the programme, go out en masse and be registered. It is only when you are registered that we know who you are, where you are, and how you can benefit from the supposed government dividend of democracy," he said.

He said the age bracket of 15 to 35 years follows Nigeria's National Youth Policy definition, and that the database would be updated regularly to capture those who have not yet reached the minimum age.

"For those who are not up to 15, that's why you have an update, just like you have with INEC. Once they are 15, our enumerators are there to capture them," Akerele said.

Minister Ayodele Olawande says the database will help match young people’s skills and needs. Photo credit: Ayodele Olawande

Source: Twitter

FG begins NPRDS training, targets 5 million Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the federal government launched a new phase of its NPRDS programme in Ibadan, training 200 people and distributing 500 devices in Oyo state.

A presidential aide revealed the national goal is to lift five million Nigerians out of poverty within four years through skills and entrepreneurship.

The 10-day programme includes artificial intelligence training, makeup artistry, and other vocational skills for beneficiaries across the state.

Source: Legit.ng