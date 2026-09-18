Outgoing Theatre Commander Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar handed over command at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri on Tuesday, September 15, 2026

As Nigeria battles insecurity, troops killed more than 1,106 JAS/ISWAP terrorists and arrested 758 suspected logistics collaborators during the 17-month period

More than 7,000 displaced families returned to their communities as signs of normalcy grew across Borno State

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

Maiduguri, Borno State - Amid insecurity in Nigeria, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, the outgoing Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, revealed that the country's troops neutralised over 1,106 JAS/ISWAP terrorists and detained 758 suspected logistics collaborators between his assumption of command and handover.

Legit.ng reports that Operation Hadin Kai covers Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states in northeastern Nigeria.

Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar says troops neutralised 1,106 JAS/ISWAP terrorists and arrested 758 suspected logistics collaborators during operations in Borno and elsewhere.

Source: Original

According to Vanguard, Abubakar made the disclosure during the official handing and taking-over ceremony held at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, where he passed command to Major General Ibikunle Ajose.

Business Day also noted the troops' update.

Among the terrorists killed were several senior commanders, including Abu Bilal Al-Muniki, also known as Abu Mainok; Malam Jidda, Amir of Ngorgore/Malumti villages; Abu Modu; Modu Dogo; Munzir of Dogon Chukun; Abu Aisha, Qaid of Tumbun Mota; and Abul Kaka.

Troops also recovered more than 475 assorted weapons and 24,409 rounds of ammunition of various calibres. In addition, 295 improvised explosive devices were discovered and detonated from April 2025 onwards, while over N300 million linked to terrorist financiers was intercepted.

Military rescues students, terror victims

Abubakar said 638 civilians were rescued from terrorist enclaves during the period, including all 46 students abducted in an attempted attack on the Federal Government Girls College, Monguno. He added that more than 969 JAS/ISWAP fighters and their families had voluntarily surrendered over the past year.

More than 7,000 displaced families returned to their ancestral communities in Borno State, and over 3,000 Nigerians were safely repatriated from Cameroon through a joint effort involving the Borno State Government, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

"The signs of normalcy are visible; the NYSC Orientation Scheme returned to Maiduguri after more than 13 years, WAEC and NECO examinations are now written in communities like Banki and Gwoza, while trade routes have reopened and local markets have come back to life," he said.

Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar highlights new military deployments and aviation capabilities used to strengthen counterterrorism operations in northeastern Nigeria. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

On the operational side, Abubakar noted the activation of Sector 4 to cover the gap between Southern Borno and Northern Adamawa, the deployment of Nigerian Army Aviation helicopters, and the integration of a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System regiment to sharpen precision in air operations.

He credited the achievements to President Bola Tinubu, Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, humanitarian organisations, international partners, the media, the Civilian Joint Task Force, and hybrid forces.

Ajose pledges to sustain counterterrorism 'gains'

Incoming Theatre Commander Major General Ajose, a veteran of battalion, brigade, and division commands who also served in the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone, pledged to build on the progress recorded under his predecessor.

The ceremony included an awards presentation recognising contributions to the counter-insurgency campaign. Recipients included the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Borno State Council, Comrade Abdulkareem Haruna, and the Chairman of the Correspondents' Chapel in Borno, Inusa Ndahi.

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria

Boko Haram kills 10 in Adamawa village

Legit.ng earlier reported that Boko Haram militants attacked Zaranga village in Gombi LGA of Adamawa state, shooting residents and burning houses.

11 bodies have been recovered so far, with search teams and security personnel still combing the surrounding forest for missing persons.

The Adamawa state police command spokesperson had not responded to calls for confirmation as of the time this report was filed.

Source: Legit.ng