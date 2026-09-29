Nigerian streamer Peller made a bold claim about his wife Jarvis's family during a live stream on Monday, September 28, 2026

A man who identified himself as Jarvis's relative joined the stream, triggering Peller's unfiltered response about wealth in her family

Peller's comment has since gone viral, sparking a wave of reactions from fans online about his marriage

Nigerian content creator and TikTok streamer Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, stirred up conversation online after making a candid remark about his wife Jarvis's family during a live session on Monday, September 28, 2026.

During the stream, a man joined and introduced himself as a relative of Jarvis. Peller initially appreciated the man for his gift and asked whether he was new to TikTok. The man confirmed he was and quickly told Peller not to bother thanking him, as he was family, specifically, his in-law.

Reactions as Peller raises eyebrows over claim about his wife’s family. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller's blunt response to his in-law

Rather than welcoming the claim warmly, Peller pushed back. He told the man that, while he appreciated the gesture, the man appeared to be wealthy, and in Jarvis's family, there was no wealthy person.

According to Peller, Jarvis herself is the only financially successful member of her family. He then went a step further, adding that he is also the sole wealthy person in his own family.

Fans caution Peller over claims about wife's family. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The moment quickly circulated online, drawing mixed reactions from followers who were either amused or troubled by the streamer's bluntness.

What fans said about Peller's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@morn_ingstar083 wrote:

"Peller nor dey use he wife dey play "

@olokun_prophetess commented:

"My own point is in every family there must be one person God put in every family that will be rich and change the family from grass to grace, that is why every parents needs to be praying for there kids protect them too both spiritual and physically, don't allow the enemy to have access to there star very important.."

@obasi_chris_ reacted:

"No filter mouth "

@empire_trillion said:

"Is that not the reality…."

@zedizuna wrote:

"Stray bul£t don hit Javis"

@official_abasauloho commented:

"Peller talks without sense. Shey she come from rich family ni."

@emmanuelojotv shared:

"Wen i talk say javis family dy suffer!una tink say idey hate"

@mickeyofjos_ warned: "Pellar, o, your mouth go scatter this marriage"

Peller and Jarvis relocate to Canada

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian streamer Peller announced that he and his wife, Jarvis, were leaving Nigeria for Canada. In a video shared on X, Peller revealed that he was relocating to Canada to pursue his education, while the couple also shared emotional moments as they said goodbye to their fans.

The announcement sparked mixed reactions among fans and followers, with some celebrating the couple’s new chapter while others expressed concern about what the move could mean for Peller’s streaming career and growing presence in Nigeria’s entertainment space.

Source: Legit.ng