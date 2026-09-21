Just In: Nigerian Governor Imposes Dusk-to-Dawn Curfew in 3 LGAs Following Deadly Attacks
- Plateau State Government declared an immediate dusk-to-dawn curfew on three LGAs following deadly attacks that claimed over 20 lives in two days
- The curfew restricts movement between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM in Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu until further notice
- Security operatives received orders to enforce the curfew and a ban on motorcycle use across the affected areas
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Jos, Plateau State - Governor Caleb Mutfwang-led Plateau State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas following a wave of deadly attacks that left over 20 people dead within 48 hours.
The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, said the curfew takes immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.
As reported by Daily Trust, Ramnap announced the restriction on Monday, September 21, 2026,
More than 20 people, including women and children, were killed across Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Riyom LGAs during the violence. Scores of homes were also burnt in the attacks.
Curfew terms, government directive
Under the order, residents of the three affected LGAs cannot move freely between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM each day.
Security operatives have been deployed to enforce compliance, and the use of motorcycles has been banned across the affected jurisdictions with immediate effect.
Ramnap said the measure was designed to allow law enforcement to restore calm and protect lives.
"The Plateau State Government has declared an immediate, dusk-to-dawn curfew across Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas to maintain public order and curb emerging security threats in the region," she said.
"The 'Time is Now' Administration led by His Excellency, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, Esq, has taken the measure to allow law enforcement agencies to stabilize the area, protect lives, and prevent any breakdown of law and order within local communities."
Residents urged to plan around curfew hours
The commissioner called on all residents in the affected areas to comply fully with the directive, warning that non-compliance could create hardship or conflict during restricted hours.
"Citizens are advised to plan their daily commercial, agricultural, and personal activities strictly around the restriction hours to avoid unnecessary hardship or friction during the quiet hours," Ramnap said.
She added that security personnel would operate professionally throughout the enforcement period, reassuring law-abiding residents that the deployment was aimed at protecting them rather than disrupting their lives.
Pastor, 8 others killed in overnight attacks
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also at least nine people were killed in a series of attacks across Barkin Ladi and Riyom local government areas in Plateau state between Saturday night and Sunday morning, September 20, 2026.
Five of the victims were passengers travelling to Gana-Ropp when they were ambushed, while a pastor was among those killed on their way to church.
Community leaders and youth groups condemned the killings, calling on security agencies to strengthen their presence in the affected areas.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng