The United Kingdom has issued health warnings to Nigeria, Kenya, and others about deadly alcoholic drinks

The government said that the drinks were pre-mixed with methanol poisoning from fake alcoholic drinks

Travellers are advised to purchase only sealed drinks and avoid homemade or unregulated alcohol to ensure their safety

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has cautioned Nigeria and seven other countries over rising cases of methanol poisoning linked to counterfeit alcoholic drinks

UK government advises Nigerians to buy sealed alcoholic drinks. Photo: Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

According to a BBC report, the updated advisory reflects growing concern over the spread of toxic, methanol-laced beverages that have caused multiple deaths worldwide.

The warning follows several high-profile incidents, including the deaths of six tourists in Laos last year.

Previously, the FCDO’s methanol advisory covered Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Turkey, Costa Rica, and Fiji.

It now includes Nigeria, Kenya, Ecuador, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Russia, and Uganda.

Why is methanol dangerous?

According to the advisory, Methanol is an industrial compound found in antifreeze and windscreen washer fluids. While not inherently toxic, it becomes poisonous when ingested, as the body converts it into harmful substances such as formic acid and formaldehyde.

“The harm from methanol poisoning happens hours later as the body attempts to break it down in the liver.

“These toxic by-products can damage nerves and organs, leading to blindness, coma, or death.”

Health experts warn that fake alcoholic drinks, often made illicitly to cut costs, pose a serious global health risk. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) estimates that thousands die from methanol poisoning each year, with fatality rates between 20% and 40%.

The FCDO urged governments and consumers to strengthen monitoring systems, raise public awareness, and promote safer alcohol consumption, especially in countries where informal and unregulated alcohol markets thrive like Nigeria.

Nigerians are among the highest consumers of alcoholic drinks in the world. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Symptoms to watch for?

The advisory explained that early symptoms of methanol poisoning can mimic ordinary alcohol intoxication but may later include blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and confusion. Severe cases can lead to brain damage, respiratory failure, or death within hours.

Safety tips for travellers

BusinessDay reports travellers are urged to buy only sealed alcoholic beverages from licensed outlets and avoid homemade or pre-mixed spirits served in jugs or buckets, which are more likely to contain toxic levels of methanol.

Health authorities say anyone experiencing symptoms after consuming alcohol abroad should seek immediate medical attention, as early treatment can significantly reduce the risk of death or permanent injury.

Nigerians spend over N947bn buying beer

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria has been ranked among the best-selling countries for beer, helping companies' producers to smile home with over N947 billion( $2.29 billion)

This was disclosed in a report titled “Beer’s Global Economic Footprint” which was put together by Oxford Economics.

The report ranks Nigeria among the top 30 markets for beer companies out of over 70 surveyed in the report.

Source: Legit.ng