Gunmen launched coordinated attacks on communities in Jos South, Mangu and Riyom LGAs of Plateau State on Sunday night

Nine of the victims were passengers on a vehicle heading to Jos when attackers opened fire at Dungus community

A member of Operation Rainbow was among those killed, while several survivors were rushed to hospitals with gunshot wounds

At least 15 people lost their lives in a series of armed attacks that hit three local government areas in Plateau State on the night of Sunday, July 20, with the deadliest strike targeting passengers travelling to Jos.

Nine of those killed were on board a vehicle in Dungus community, Jos South Local Government Area, when suspected terrorists fired on the car without warning. Among the dead was a member of Operation Rainbow, a security outfit operating in the region.

Gunmen struck multiple Plateau communities, killing residents and injuring others during a troubled night. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Rwang Tengwong, spokesman for the Berom Youth Moulders, confirmed the Dungus attack via telephone from Jos on Monday, 14 September.

"The incident happened around 9.40 p.m. The victims were all passengers travelling to Jos when the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle. Among those killed was a member of Operation Rainbow. It is a very sad development, and we lament the loss of lives," Tengwong said.

A resident of the community, Musa Dauda, added that some of the injured passengers had been rushed to hospital but did not survive.

"Some of the passengers who were injured were taken to the hospital, but some of them died while receiving treatment. Others are still in the hospital receiving treatment," Dauda said.

Attacks also hit Mangu and Riyom

In Mangu Local Government Area, gunmen struck Vodni in Pushit District during the same night, killing two people and leaving four others with gunshot wounds. The injured were taken to a hospital in Mangu town for treatment.

Plateau communities mourn after coordinated attacks struck travellers and residents overnight. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

A further two people were killed in Riyom Local Government Area, where attackers targeted a community known as Tahoos in what appeared to be a separate but simultaneous operation.

The Plateau State Police Command spokesman, Alabo Alfred, and the media officer of Operation Enduring Peace, Chinonso Oteh, had not responded to enquiries about the three attacks at the time this report was filed.

Bandits attack Benue, 4 police officers killed

Previously, Legit.ng reported that armed bandits killed four mobile policemen and eight residents during an attack on Ayilamo, a farming community in Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Tyolumun Ugande, a resident of Ayilamo, said more than 200 gunmen entered the community through the Alufu Road axis of neighbouring Taraba State, firing weapons and burning down houses as they advanced. A detachment of mobile police officers deployed to the area engaged the attackers, who were said to be carrying sophisticated weapons.

Source: Legit.ng