Kelechi Iheanacho scored in his seventh consecutive Turkish 1. Lig match, taking his tally to nine goals in seven appearances for Bursaspor this season

Victor Osimhen is a major doubt for Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifiers after picking up a groin injury during a Galatasaray match

Nigeria face Madagascar in Uyo on September 23, 2026, before travelling to Morocco to play Guinea-Bissau four days later

Kelechi Iheanacho is making it very difficult for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to ignore him, having scored in his seventh straight Turkish 1. Lig match just weeks before Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign kicks off.

The 29-year-old forward opened the scoring for Bursaspor in the 16th minute during their 2-2 draw with Esenler Erokspor on Sunday, September 13.

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his impressive form for Bursaspor, scoring in the 16th minute to put his side ahead in their 2-2 draw with Esenler Erokspor. Photo by Ross Parker

Source: Getty Images

He thought he had won the game for his side late on, but a goal he scored in the 88th minute was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

According to Transfermarkt, the strike took Iheanacho's tally to nine goals in seven league appearances this season, meaning he has found the net in every league game he has played for Bursaspor.

The Super Eagles forward has also contributed two assists, giving him 11 goal involvements from just seven matches in the Turkish second division.

Iheanacho's victims this season include Bodrum FK, Iğdır FK, Fatih Karagümrük, Kayserispor, İstanbulspor, Manisa FK and Esenler Erokspor.

The former Manchester City academy product, who won the Golden Ball at the 2013 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, has not been called up by Nigeria since he helped the Super Eagles win the 2025 Unity Cup.

His return to Chelle's plans is now a live debate, however, with the squad announcement for the upcoming qualifiers drawing closer.

Osimhen injury opens the door for Iheanacho

The main reason Iheanacho's form has become so relevant is the fitness situation surrounding Victor Osimhen.

The Galatasaray striker picked up a groin injury during a club match and is now widely expected to miss Nigeria's first two qualifiers of the 2027 AFCON campaign.

Paul Onuachu, another forward option for Chelle, is also under pressure after struggling to reproduce last season's scoring form in Turkey.

With two senior strikers unavailable or unconvincing, the Malian coach faces a genuine selection dilemma as he builds his squad.

Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifier schedule

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed the Super Eagles' opening fixtures in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

As seen on CAF's official website, Nigeria will host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. Four days later, on Sunday, September 27, they travel to Morocco to face Guinea-Bissau in their second group match.

With both fixtures coming within the same international window, Chelle will need reliable options up front.

Iheanacho's nine-goal, seven-game streak has positioned him as one of the most in-form Nigerian forwards available, and his bid to earn a recall has never looked stronger.

Iheanacho sends message to Eric Chelle

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Iheanacho’s impressive start at Bursaspor after his brace helped the Turkish club beat Istanbulspor 4-0.

His stunning form comes as Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle prepares to name Nigeria’s squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. After missing the 2025 AFCON squad, Iheanacho’s goalscoring run could force his way back into international reckoning.

Source: Legit.ng