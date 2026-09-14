Three young herders, aged 14 to 18, were killed while tending cattle in the Aloghom area of Mangu LGA in Plateau State on Saturday

MACBAN in Plateau State condemned the attack and said herders in the area had suffered more than 11 attacks

Security personnel at the burial confirmed investigations into the killings were ongoing and urged the community to remain calm

Three herders killed in Plateau State's Mangu Local Government Area were laid to rest on Sunday at Mangu Cemetery following funeral prayers at Mangu Central Mosque, as relatives and community members mourned their deaths.

The victims, Garzali Shaibu, 18; Salim Abubakar, 15; and Bashiru Yakubu, 14, were attacked on Saturday while grazing cattle in the Aloghom area. About 50 cattle were also killed during the assault.

Mangu herders burial draws mourners as families and MACBAN condemn the Aloghom attack and urge calm in Plateau State. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Dailytrust, the Chief Imam of Mangu Central Mosque, Jibrin Ahmad Dalhat, led the funeral prayer before the three young men were buried.

MACBAN condemns Aloghom attack

Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, the Plateau State chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), described the killings as unprovoked and called on the authorities to act.

Speaking at the burial, MACBAN's secretary in Mangu, Muhammad Salihu, called on young people in the community to stay calm and allow the law to take its course rather than seek revenge.

"We are calling on the government and security agencies to look into the incessant killing of our members and destruction of our property," Salihu said.

He added that herders in the Aloghom area had endured more than 11 attacks and appealed for government action to protect all residents, irrespective of their ethnic or religious background.

Security forces urge calm

Security personnel present at the burial told the community to exercise restraint, assuring them that investigators were already looking into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Plateau State has experienced a long pattern of deadly clashes involving herders and farming communities, with Mangu LGA among the areas that have recorded repeated incidents of violence in recent years.

Security forces urge restraint while investigators probe the Aloghom assault that claimed lives and cattle. Photo credit: Legit

Source: Original

50 members of group tragically killed

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Kaduna State chapter, has said cattle rustlers and related insecurity have cost its members more than 200,000 cows and over 50 lives since January 2026.

Source: Legit.ng