The Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure divides Nigeria's civil service pay into 17 grade levels based on qualifications and experience

President Bola Tinubu's administration signed a new minimum wage that has reshaped the salary figures across all grade levels in the public service

Civil servants on CONPSS Level 7 now earn between N1.27m and N1.65m annually depending on their step within that grade

Nigeria's Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) covers 17 grade levels, with pay at each level determined by a worker's qualifications, years of experience, and performance record.

Following the new minimum wage signed by President Bola Tinubu's administration, attention has turned to what civil servants now earn at each level.

CONPSS Level 7 pay scale highlights civil servants’ qualifications, experience, and performance in Nigeria’s public service. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

CONPSS Level 7 Pay Breakdown

At Grade Level 7, salaries are split across 14 steps, with each step representing a higher band of pay within that grade. A civil servant at Step 1 earns N1,277,667 annually, while a colleague at Step 14 takes home N1,653,093 per year.

The full breakdown for CONPSS Level 7 is as follows:

| Step | Annual Pay (N)

| 1 | 1,277,667.00 |

| 2 | 1,306,546.00 |

| 3 | 1,335,425.00 |

| 4 | 1,364,304.00 |

| 5 | 1,393,182.00 |

| 6 | 1,422,061.00 |

| 7 | 1,450,940.00 |

| 8 | 1,479,819.00 |

| 9 | 1,508,698.00 |

| 10 | 1,537,577.00 |

| 11 | 1,566,456.00 |

| 12 | 1,595,335.00 |

| 13 | 1,624,214.00 |

| 14 | 1,653,093.00 |

The difference between the lowest and highest steps at this grade level amounts to N375,426, meaning a worker who has progressed through all 14 steps earns nearly N400,000 more per year than a colleague who just joined the same grade.

How the CONPSS structure works

The salary structure is designed so that civil servants advance through steps over time, rewarding experience and satisfactory performance at each grade level. Movement between steps generally follows annual assessments, while promotion to a higher grade level requires meeting set qualification and service thresholds.

Grade Level 7 typically accommodates officers with relevant degree-level qualifications or those who have worked their way up through the lower rungs of the service. Workers at this level fall into the middle tier of the federal civil service pay ladder, which stretches from Grade Level 1 at the bottom to Grade Level 17 at the top.

New salary of Nigerian military from private to major general

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government has announced a significant salary increase for members of the armed forces, a move many have described as long overdue and vital for boosting morale.

The increment, which ranges between 30 percent and 80 percent depending on rank, will affect about 250,000 personnel across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Source: Legit.ng