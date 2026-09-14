Babcock University released its approved school fees for all courses for the 2026/2027 academic session

Nursing, Mass Communication, and Software Engineering are among the popular courses with published fee structures

The fees vary by level, with 100L and 200L students generally paying higher amounts than those in upper levels

Babcock University has published its official school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering all courses offered at the institution.

This article focuses on the approved fees for three popular programmes: Nursing, Mass Communication, and Software Engineering.

Babcock University publishes approved school fees. Photo Source: Babcock University

Source: Getty Images

Babcock University nursing school fees for 2026/2027

Nursing is a five-year programme at Babcock University, and the fees for each level are listed below:

100L - ₦1,734,173.50

200L - ₦1,734,173.50

300L - ₦1,635,228.60

400L - ₦1,406,283.70

500L - ₦1,406,283.70

Babcock University Mass Communication school fees

Mass Communication runs for four years, and the approved fees per level are as follows:

100L - ₦1,499,311.70

200L - ₦1,499,311.70

300L - ₦1,403,210.80

400L - ₦1,240,160.35

Babcock University Software Engineering school fees

Software Engineering is also a four-year programme, with the following fees approved for the session:

100L - ₦1,536,283.70

200L - ₦1,536,283.70

300L - ₦1,437,338.80

400L - ₦1,272,866.35

Redeemer’s University names courses above N2m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Redeemer’s University had published its 2026/2027 school fees, with several courses requiring students to pay more than N2 million per session.

Law students at the 200 level had the highest fee at N3,037,500, while Nursing students at the same level were required to pay N2,645,720.

Source: Legit.ng