Residents of Tambuwal Local Government Area in Sokoto State took to the streets on Friday over repeated kidnappings and armed attacks

Protesters called on the federal and state governments to deploy more security personnel to vulnerable communities in the area

The Sokoto State Police Command responded to the demonstration, with its spokesperson saying operatives are monitoring the situation

Residents of Tambuwal Local Government Area in Sokoto State marched through the streets on Friday to demand government action over a worsening security crisis marked by persistent kidnappings and armed attacks on communities in the area.

The protest drew people from across parts of the local government and was sparked by mounting fear following repeated abductions and assaults attributed to armed criminals targeting rural communities.

Residents protested in Sokoto on Friday and are demanding more personnel for vulnerable communities. Photo credit: @okwullu

Source: Twitter

Residents cite economic toll of insecurity

Demonstrators said the security situation had made daily life unbearable, particularly for farmers, traders and rural dwellers who rely on access to farmlands and markets to earn a living.

Many said the continued attacks had created a climate of fear that was already pushing people to abandon their homes and farmlands in search of safer areas.

The protesters demanded the immediate deployment of additional security personnel and equipment to communities at risk.

They also called for more intensive patrols, surveillance and intelligence-gathering operations, along with better coordination among the military, police and other security agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attacks.

Residents warned that if the situation persisted, agricultural output in the area could suffer significantly, compounding the economic hardship already facing vulnerable communities.

Police respond to Tambuwal concerns

The Sokoto State Police Command acknowledged the situation and sought to reassure the public. The Command's Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ahmad Rufai, confirmed that security operatives were "on top of the situation" and that the police were taking the necessary steps to safeguard lives and property in the affected communities.

However, many residents said words alone were not enough. They urged the authorities to back their assurances with visible, sustained operations on the ground, arguing that the real measure of progress would be whether citizens could return to farming and conducting their businesses without fear of attack.

Stakeholders have also called for stronger community engagement and coordinated security responses to prevent Tambuwal and neighbouring areas from becoming increasingly exposed to criminal activity.

The protest underlines the broader security pressures facing parts of Nigeria's North-West region, where banditry and kidnapping continue to disrupt livelihoods and displace rural communities.

Bandits kill 5, abduct lawmaker's brother, others

Previously, Legit.ng reported that armed bandits have struck communities across Giwa and Kubau local government areas of Kaduna State, killing five people and abducting 27 others in a series of attacks that also involved cattle rustling.

The Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KadVS) Public Relations Officer, Yunusa Shehu, said three of the five killed were KadVS personnel.

Source: Legit.ng