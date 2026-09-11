Dangote Refinery names a 10-member board as the $20 billion refinery moves closer to becoming a publicly listed company

Aliko Dangote chairs the new board, which includes energy veterans, financiers and legal experts from across the industry

The refinery's executive management team is led by CEO David Bird, who previously ran a 230,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Oman

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has named a 10-member Board of Directors as the $20 billion facility prepares for a public listing aimed at broadening investor ownership and strengthening governance.

The disclosure was contained in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s Initial Public Offering prospectus obtained by Legit.ng

Aliko Dangote chairs new 10-member board as refinery moves towards public listing Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The board composition draws from a range of sectors including energy, manufacturing, corporate finance, investment banking and legal practice.

The refinery said the board will provide strategic oversight while the executive management team focuses on operations.

Aliko Dangote Leads the Board

Aliko Dangote, founder of the Dangote Group, chairs the new board. He built the conglomerate into one of Africa's largest business empires, with operations spanning cement, sugar and fertiliser production.

David Bird, who heads the executive management team as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, previously led OQ8, a refinery in Oman with a processing capacity of 230,000 barrels per day, and spent 14 years at Shell.

He is supported by Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner and Chief Operations Officer Sanjaya Bhatnagar.

Who Else Is on the Board

A mix of insider leadership and independent directors occupies the remaining board seats.

Fatima Aliko-Dangote sits as a Non-Executive Director and also holds the role of Group Executive Director for Commercial Operations at Dangote Industries Limited, overseeing strategic units including the refinery and fertiliser business.

Olakunle Alake, a Non-Executive Director, has spent more than three decades at the Dangote Group across finance, strategy and corporate development.

At the same time, Devakumar Edwin, who joined the group in 1992, serves as Group Vice President for Oil, Gas and Fertiliser.

Adedapo Segun brings experience from his role as Group Chief Financial Officer of NNPC Limited, covering corporate finance, treasury and capital raising.

Aliyu Suleiman, also a Non-Executive Director, focuses on strategy, mergers and acquisitions and digital transformation at Dangote Industries Limited.

Two independent directors round out the board. Viswanathan Shankar, co-founder and CEO of Gateway Partners, previously held senior roles at Standard Chartered and Bank of America.

Mutiu Sunmonu brings more than 40 years of oil and gas experience, having risen to Managing Director and Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria during his career at Shell Petroleum Development Company.

The board's legal voice comes from Abubakar B. Mahmoud, SAN, an Independent Non-Executive Director with over four decades in law and corporate governance.

He has previously served on the boards of MTN Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers and the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Together, the 10 members are expected to guide the refinery's governance as it moves towards offering shares to the public.

Mutiu Sunmonu, others join Dangote Refinery board Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Full breakdown of the board of directors of Dangote Refinery

Aliko Dangote — President/Group Chief Executive and Chairman David Bird — Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Fatima Aliko-Dangote — Non-Executive Director Olakunle Alake — Non-Executive Director Devakumar Edwin — Non-Executive Director Adedapo Segun — Non-Executive Director Aliyu Suleiman — Non-Executive Director Viswanathan Shankar — Independent Non-Executive Director Abubakar B. Mahmoud — Independent Executive Director Mutiu Sunmonu — Independent Executive Director

Steps to buy shares from September 14 with N5,250

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE initial public offering, clearing the way for Nigerians and other eligible investors to buy into one of Africa's biggest industrial projects.

The regulator approved the offer of 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 each, a transaction that could raise roughly N2.15 trillion if fully subscribed.

The order book is expected to open on September 14, 2026, though investors must rely on the final SEC-approved offer documents for confirmed dates and conditions at N5,250 minimum investment.

Source: Legit.ng