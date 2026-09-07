Boko Haram militants attacked Zaranga village in Gombi LGA of Adamawa State on Monday, shooting residents and burning houses

11 bodies have been recovered so far, with search teams and security personnel still combing the surrounding forest for missing persons

The Adamawa State Police Command spokesperson had not responded to calls for confirmation as of the time this report was filed

At least 11 people were killed after suspected Boko Haram militants stormed Zaranga village in the Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State in the early hours of Monday.

Residents said the attackers arrived before dawn, opening fire on the community and setting homes ablaze as people fled.

Boko Haram attacks Adamawa community, kills 10 people Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Adamawa: Bodies recovered, search ongoing

According to The Punch, a village resident who spoke by phone but declined to be named, saying he was not authorised to speak to journalists, confirmed that 11 bodies had been found so far.

"For now, 11 dead bodies have been recovered. Many people are still missing. Search teams and security personnel are in the forest searching for the missing people," he said.

A second resident told reporters that his wife and two other family members were among those whose bodies had been recovered from the scene.

The full scale of the attack remained unclear as of Monday, with search teams still deployed in the surrounding forest looking for more survivors or victims.

Police yet to respond

The Adamawa State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, did not answer multiple calls seeking official confirmation of the incident. He had not responded by the time this report was filed.

Gombi LGA sits in the southern part of Adamawa State, a region that has experienced recurring attacks linked to Boko Haram and its armed offshoots in recent years.

Boko Haram ambushes APC governorship candidate convoy

Legit.ng earlier reported that suspected Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the convoy of Borno APC governorship candidate Mustapha Gubio on Thursday evening.

Insurgents planted landmines along the Gubio-Kareto-Damasak highway, and a police armoured vehicle leading the convoy triggered one of the devices.

Security forces comprising the military, police, and CJTF engaged the attackers and pushed back the assault on the convoy.

Source: Legit.ng