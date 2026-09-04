The Nigerian Government publicly thanked RCCG and Pastor Enoch Adeboye for a $265,854 donation to the South Africa evacuation effort

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the funds will cover 500 one-way air tickets for Nigerians escaping xenophobic attacks

Nigeria has evacuated 1,640 nationals from South Africa since the operation began on June 10, with 202 more awaiting clearance

The Nigerian Government has publicly praised the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, after the church donated $265,854 to support the ongoing evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement signed by its spokesperson Oluwafemi Adeniyi, said the funds would be used to purchase 500 one-way air tickets for Nigerians seeking to return home following a fresh wave of xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks in South Africa.

The Nigerian Government thanked RCCG and Pastor Enoch Adeboye for a $265,854 donation. The funds will support the evacuation of Nigerians fleeing xenophobic attacks. Photo credit: RCCG

Source: UGC

The ministry described the donation as a clear show of "compassion, solidarity and commitment to providing succour to distressed and stranded Nigerians," adding that it demonstrated how partnerships between faith-based groups and public institutions could help tackle social problems.

Evacuation numbers so far

Nigeria launched the evacuation operation on June 10, 2026, in response to renewed violence targeting Africans and other nationals in South Africa. Since then, 1,640 Nigerian nationals have been brought back home.

The government directly funded the return of 1,385 of them, while philanthropic contributions covered the remaining 255.

As of the time of the statement, 202 Nigerians were still waiting for final screening by South Africa's Department of Home Affairs before they could be flown back.

The Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and the Consulate General in Johannesburg were said to be actively working with Nigerian community associations to reach those who wish to return.

Tinubu's position on Xenophobic attacks

The ministry said the government would work directly with RCCG's leadership in South Africa to ensure the donated funds are channelled towards evacuating the 500 distressed Nigerians.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to raise the issue through diplomatic channels. At the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, held on August 30, 2026, in Luanda, Angola, the President was described as "unequivocal in expressing concern over recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks in South Africa" and called for urgent collective action.

The ministry closed by reaffirming Nigeria's commitment to protecting its citizens abroad under the 4Ds foreign policy framework of the Tinubu administration, and said it welcomed further partnerships with private organisations, philanthropists, development partners and other stakeholders willing to support Nigerians in the diaspora.

A short promotional clip from the media department of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Power Cathedral has gone viral on X, drawing widespread attention for its unexpected superhero-inspired visuals.

The roughly 20-second video, which circulated on September 1, 2026, opened with a man in a dark suit appearing high above the church building, complete with the RCCG and Holy Ghost Power Cathedral logo in frame.

Adeboye speaks on Trump's administration

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026.

The RCCG leader described Trump as "the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises. Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng