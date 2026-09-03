Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide and APC chieftain, shared his assessment of the party's 2027 electoral prospects on X

Ahmad grouped Nigeria's states into three categories: safe, highly competitive, and difficult for the APC

The list places major states like Kano, Rivers, and Oyo in the highly competitive bracket ahead of the 2027 general elections

A former presidential aide and senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bashir Ahmad, has published his assessment of how the ruling party is likely to fare across Nigeria's states in the 2027 general elections, grouping them into three distinct categories.

Ahmad shared the breakdown on his X account, identifying 18 states he considers safe for the APC, 10 that he believes will be fiercely contested, and three where the party faces the steepest climb.

Bashir Ahmad has listed 18 safe, 10 competitive and three difficult states for APC in 2027 Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

States Ahmad considers safe for APC

According to Ahmad, the APC can count on Kaduna, Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Ekiti, Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Niger, Nasarawa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Sokoto, and Zamfara. The list leans heavily on the north-west and north-east, regions that have historically delivered strong numbers for the party, alongside several south-west states.

Competitive and difficult terrain

Ahmad placed Kano, Adamawa, Taraba, Enugu, Ebonyi, Plateau, Rivers, Bayelsa, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Oyo in the highly competitive bracket, signalling that the APC will need to put in considerable work to retain or win those states.

He identified just three states as difficult for the APC: Anambra, Abia, and Bauchi. The south-east states of Anambra and Abia have long posed a challenge for the ruling party, while Bauchi's inclusion suggests internal or opposition pressures that Ahmad believes will be hard to overcome before the election cycle.

Ahmad did not specify which states he believes will be outright losses for the APC, framing his analysis purely around the degrees of difficulty the party faces.

The assessment comes as political activity in Nigeria intensifies ahead of the 2027 general elections, with parties and their chieftains beginning to map out their strategies more openly.

See the list on X here:

Gunmen kidnap APC chairman in Kano LG

Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen stormed Beli town in Kano State on Monday night and kidnapped the APC chairman of Rogo Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdullahi Fanka.

Residents said the attackers fled towards Babbarika village, abandoning three motorcycles, and a suspect linked to the abduction was later arrested.

The kidnapping came within 24 hours of another APC chairman being killed in Bebeji LGA, as attacks on prominent figures rise across rural Kano.

Source: Legit.ng