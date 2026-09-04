Bandits stormed Girkau community in Kebbe LGA of Sokoto State on Thursday afternoon, arriving on motorcycles and shooting sporadically at residents

A security operative confirmed five deaths and three gunshot injuries, with the wounded taken to General Hospital, Tambuwal for treatment

The attack is the latest in a series of raids on Girkau, with a similar assault reported just one month ago in which two people were shot and livestock stolen

At least five people were killed and three others wounded after bandits attacked Girkau community in Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Thursday, July 24.

The attack happened around 2:15 pm when a large group of armed men rode into the community on motorcycles and began firing indiscriminately.

Breaking: Top Northern State Attacked, Many People Killed

Source: Twitter

Cattle were also rustled during the raid.

A resident of the community, Usman Girkau, said the violence broke out as people were getting ready for afternoon prayers. "We were preparing for Zuhr prayer when they attacked us. They started shooting sporadically," he said. He added that people were killed across Girkau, Jibga and Dukura communities, and that one person drowned while trying to flee the attackers.

Victims Named After Sokoto Bandit Attack

A security operative who confirmed the incident, speaking anonymously because he was not authorised to comment publicly, named four of the five deceased as Dogo Dan Barkeji, 50; Baban Gida Abdullahi, 28; Abubakar Dan Yaki, 50; and Abubakar Aliyu, 35.

The fifth victim was an unidentified man from Dukura who had travelled to Girkau on an errand.

The three people who sustained gunshot wounds were identified as Jamilu Abubakar, Dahiru Yahaya and Adamu Mohammed.

All three were taken to General Hospital, Tambuwal for treatment.

Police Yet to Be Briefed

DSP Ahmad Rufa'i, spokesman for the Sokoto State Police Command, said he had not yet received a briefing on the incident when contacted.

Usman Girkau said Thursday's assault was not an isolated event.

He recalled that suspected bandits had attacked the same community roughly a month earlier, leaving two people with gunshot wounds and resulting in the theft of livestock.

Source: Legit.ng