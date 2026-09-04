Essien Oku Essien, a Nigerian PhD candidate, received his faculty ID card at Rowan University in the United States

The ID card, marked with the letter F for Faculty, confirmed his new role as an Adjunct Professor at the institution

Essien shared the milestone on X, describing the moment as priceless and drawing warm reactions from followers

Essien Oku Essien, a Nigerian PhD candidate, has become an Adjunct Professor at Rowan University in the United States, sharing his faculty ID card online in a post that quickly drew celebration from followers across the country and beyond.

On September 3, 2026, Essien posted on X about receiving his official faculty identification card at the Ric Edelman College of Communication, Humanities, and Social Sciences, where he now holds an adjunct teaching position.

Nigerian PhD candidate becomes adjunct professor at a university in America. Photo Credit: @okuessienjr1

Source: Twitter

The card confirmed that he is a faculty or staff member of the university, a detail he highlighted with visible pride.

Nigerian scholar's milestone at Rowan University

In his post, Essien described holding the card as "a priceless moment," capturing the weight of what the achievement represented after years of academic work far from home.

His journey from Nigeria to a faculty role at an American university resonated with many who commented on the post, particularly those familiar with the challenges of pursuing postgraduate education abroad.

Rowan University is a public research university located in Glassboro, New Jersey, and is recognised for its programmes in communication, health sciences, and engineering.

For an adjunct professor position within its College of Communication, Humanities, and Social Sciences, candidates typically hold or are completing advanced degrees in their respective disciplines.

See Essien's tweet below:

Netizens celebrate Essien's achievement

The post attracted congratulatory messages from followers in Nigeria and the United States.

@Oba_Agu002 said:

"Congratulations 🎉. Sometime I imagine how it feels to sleep nd wake in US soil."

@Levinoblaqc said:

"Congratulations Man Leveled up 🏆👏."

@nehringk said:

"Congratulations from Ohio!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who relocated to the US many years ago had become a professor and a permanent resident.

Nigerian actress resumes as lecturer at US varsity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada, had resumed as a lecturer at an American university.

An excited Omowunmi took to her official Instagram page to share a video at her new place of work, where she was seen bonding with some colleagues.

In a clip, the Nollywood star showed off her new office. Another clip showed her teaching in a class which included oyinbo students.

Source: Legit.ng