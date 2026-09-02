Canada's immigration authority has announced the closure of special permanent residence pathways created for Hong Kong nationals in 2021

Legit.ng learnt that over 30,000 applications covering more than 48,000 people had been submitted under the scheme as of June 2026

Hong Kong applicants already in the system can still access open work permits that keep them legal in Canada until May 2029

Canada has announced the end of its special permanent residence pathways for Hong Kong nationals, with the programme stopping new applications on August 31, 2026.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed the closure on August 28, saying the move was in line with timelines communicated when the pathways were first introduced.

Canada ends permanent residence pathway for citizens of one country until 2029. Photo Credit: Dave Chan

Source: Getty Images

The scheme, which launched in 2021, was designed to give eligible Hong Kong nationals already in Canada with recent Canadian education or work experience an additional route to permanent residency.

Canadian PR pathway: Scale of the programme

According to IRCC's official notice, the programme drew significant interest in the years it remained open.

By June 30, 2026, the authority had received roughly 30,315 applications, representing about 48,560 individuals. Of those, more than 8,600 applications covering 13,485 people had been approved, and approximately 13,370 people had already obtained permanent residence status in Canada.

IRCC said it will continue processing all applications received on or before the August 31 deadline, meaning the closure affects only new submissions going forward.

Canadian PR: What happens to pending applicants

Hong Kong nationals with applications still under review will not be left without options during the wait. Under a separate public policy that took effect on May 27, 2024, these applicants can obtain open work permits, allowing them to continue living and working in Canada while their permanent residence application is being processed. That measure stays in place until May 2029.

Canada said the original pathways were introduced as part of its support for the human rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people, and that commitment continues to guide its immigration policies toward that group.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had released an official list of 25 categories of foreigners who can work in the country without a work permit.

Canada welcomes new permanent residents in H1

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had admitted 182, 100 new permanent residents in H1.

The total combines admissions under the regular permanent residence programme with two one-time initiatives introduced for people already living in Canada, covering protected persons and certain in-Canada workers.

Under the standard permanent residence target of 380,000 for 2026, Canada brought in 155,800 new permanent residents between January 1 and June 30.

Source: Legit.ng