At least 43 people died after inhaling toxic fumes during an illegal fuel siphoning operation at Okari Jetty in Okrika LGA, Rivers State

Over 200 youths from neighbouring communities arrived by boat at midnight to siphon petroleum products from an illegally tapped pipeline

Rivers State Police confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing to determine the full number of casualties

At least 43 people have died after breathing in toxic chemical fumes during an illegal fuel siphoning operation at Okari Jetty in Okrika Mainland, Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident took place around midnight on Thursday while a vessel at the jetty was being loaded with petroleum products for export. Community sources said more than 200 youths from nearby communities arrived by wooden boats and began siphoning fuel from an illegally connected tapping point on a pipeline linked to the facility.

43 people die in Rivers while siphoning fuel illegally Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Witnesses said the victims were overcome by concentrated chemical fumes as they loaded the product into their boats, with many losing consciousness on the spot. Some fell into the river and drowned, while others managed to escape and are now receiving treatment for severe respiratory complications. Several people remain unaccounted for.

The Cable reported that of the 43 confirmed dead, 37 have been identified as indigenes of Okrika. The remaining six have not yet been identified.

Police confirm deaths, open investigation

Blessing Agabe, spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, confirmed the incident and said investigations are under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding the deaths and determine the exact casualty figures.

Fyneface, executive director of the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), said in a statement that the victims had connected a pipe to a tapping point on a pipeline carrying petroleum products from Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals through the Port Harcourt refinery corridor to export vessels. He said the siphoning was taking place at the same time a vessel was receiving supplies from the pipeline.

YEAC calls for stronger security around oil infrastructure

YEAC-Nigeria called on the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to conduct a joint investigation into the incident. Fyneface also urged operators of the affected facilities to tighten security around oil and gas infrastructure to prevent further vandalism and illegal bunkering activity.

He cautioned youths in the region against tampering with oil and gas pipelines, warning that petroleum products transported under high pressure carry serious and potentially fatal risks.

Fyneface further called on the government to create sustainable livelihood options for communities in the Niger Delta, pointing to modular refineries, the formalisation of artisanal refining, and targeted industrial development programmes as possible solutions to address the economic conditions that drive illegal bunkering.

Source: Legit.ng