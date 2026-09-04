The FBI has released the physical descriptions and details of four Nigerian men wanted over an alleged cybercrime scheme that reportedly caused more than $6 million in losses

The agency alleged that the suspects were involved in business email compromise, romance fraud, and other wire fraud-related offenses

Legit.ng compiled the names, physical descriptions, allegations, and arrest warrant details published by the FBI for the four wanted Nigerians

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the physical descriptions and details of four Nigerian men wanted in connection with an alleged cybercrime scheme that reportedly defrauded dozens of businesses across the United States.

According to information published on the FBI's wanted list, the four men are accused of participating in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) operation that allegedly targeted more than 70 businesses and resulted in losses exceeding $6 million.

The FBI shares the physical attributes and features of 4 Nigerian men on its wanted list. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The agency stated that the suspects are believed to be residing in Nigeria and remain wanted by US authorities.

FBI names 4 Nigerians on wanted list

The four Nigerians named by the FBI are:

1. Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh

The FBI releases physical descriptions of Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh is wanted on allegations of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to the FBI, Uzuh was born in Nigeria and is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

The agency said:

"Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh is wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD."

Investigators claimed that Uzuh and his associates sent spoofed emails to thousands of businesses requesting fraudulent wire transfers. The FBI further alleged that he worked with money launderers, romance scammers, and others involved in cyber fraud schemes to move criminal proceeds through a network of individuals in the United States and other countries.

The FBI noted that Uzuh was indicted on October 18, 2016, in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. A federal arrest warrant was issued the following day.

2. Felix Osilama Okpoh

The FBI shares the physical descriptions of Felix Osilama Okpoh. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Felix Osilama Okpoh is wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The FBI described him as a Nigerian national with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe he currently resides in Nigeria.

According to the agency, Okpoh allegedly provided hundreds of bank accounts that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers linked to the broader BEC operation.

The FBI alleged that bank accounts associated with Okpoh received more than $1 million in fraudulent transfers from victim businesses. Court records cited by the FBI show that Okpoh was indicted on August 21, 2019, in Nebraska. A federal warrant for his arrest was issued on August 22, 2019.

3. Nnamdi Orson Benson

The FBI posts the physical descriptions of Nnamdi Orson Benson. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Nnamdi Orson Benson is also wanted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The FBI listed Benson as a Nigerian national with black hair and brown eyes and said he is believed to be living in Nigeria.

Authorities alleged that Benson provided bank accounts used to receive fraudulent wire transfers connected to the cybercrime scheme. The FBI further claimed that he was involved in romance fraud and advance-fee fraud schemes.

Benson was indicted alongside Okpoh on August 21, 2019, in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska. A federal arrest warrant was issued a day later.

4. Micheal Olorunyomi

FBI posts the physical description of Micheal Olorunyomi, a wanted Nigerian man. Photo credit: FBI

Source: UGC

Micheal Olorunyomi is wanted on allegations of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, identity theft and access device fraud.

The FBI described him as a Nigerian national with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe he currently resides in Nigeria.

According to investigators, Olorunyomi allegedly carried out romance fraud schemes that targeted vulnerable individuals, including elderly victims and widows. The agency alleged that he defrauded victims of more than $1 million and that some victims' bank accounts were later used in other fraudulent wire transfer schemes.

The FBI stated that Olorunyomi was indicted on November 13, 2019, in Nebraska. A federal arrest warrant was issued the following day.

FBI details alleged cybercrime operation

The FBI said all four men were linked to a Business Email Compromise scheme that allegedly caused losses exceeding $6 million (approximately N7.93 billion) to businesses across the United States.

Business Email Compromise scams typically involve fraudsters impersonating legitimate companies or executives via fake emails to trick victims into sending money to accounts controlled by criminals.

The agency urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted men to contact law enforcement.

FBI releases names, photos of 9 fraudsters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the FBI launched a 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' list targeting international white-collar fugitives accused of orchestrating massive financial crimes.

Nine individuals made the list for crimes ranging from a $650 million (N866.3 billion) real estate Ponzi scheme to a $100 million (N132.83 billion) fraud operation.

Source: Legit.ng