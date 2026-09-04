A 12-year-old boy died at the scene of a collision between a train and a car near Ballyhaunis, County Mayo, on Thursday evening

The driver of the car, a man in his late 40s, was rushed to hospital after the crash, which happened at about 20:45 local time

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward as Forensic Collision Investigators prepare to examine the scene

A 12-year-old boy has died following a collision between a car and a train at a level crossing in Kiltybo, near Ballyhaunis, County Mayo in Ireland on August 3.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at around 20:45 local time after reports of the crash on the Kiltybo crossing. The boy, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boy, 12, Dies After Train Hits Car at Level Crossing in County Mayo. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, the driver of the vehicle, a man in his late 40s, sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening and was transported to hospital by ambulance. All passengers on board the train were able to disembark safely following the incident.

Investigation under way in Mayo

Forensic Collision Investigators are expected to conduct a full technical examination of the site, and the road remains closed to traffic.

The Coroner has been formally notified, and the boy's remains have been transferred to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí have issued a public appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward and assist with their enquiries.

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Legt.ng earlier reported that 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man, Uwem Daniel Akpan, during a dispute at a residential compound in Akamkpa Local Government Area in Cross River state.

The incident took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Peters Street, Awi, where the suspect and the victim were both living as neighbours in the same compound.

Source: Legit.ng