The federal ministry of works announced a full two-week closure of the First Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra state

Minister David Umahi ordered emergency repairs after a working visit revealed deteriorated carriageway surfaces and vandalised bridge components

Motorists travelling between Anambra and Delta states have been directed to use the Second Niger Bridge route through Obosi during the closure

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Awka, Anambra state - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has directed the complete shutdown of the First Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra state, for two weeks to allow emergency rehabilitation works.

As reported by The Punch, the closure will run from Monday, September 7, to Monday, September 21, 2026.

David Umahi's ministry announced that the First Niger Bridge will close for two weeks for emergency rehabilitation works. Photo credit: @realdaveumahi

Source: Twitter

Why will First Niger Bridge be shut down?

Per The Nation, timothy Emenike, the acting federal controller of works for the Anambra state field headquarters, confirmed the shutdown in a press statement released on Friday, September 4.

The bridge, which serves as a key crossing for motorists moving between Anambra and Delta states, has been described as being in a deteriorated condition that requires urgent intervention.

Emenike's statement said David Umahi, minister of works, during a recent working visit to Anambra state, raised serious concerns about the state of the bridge, particularly the worn carriageway surface and damage caused by vandalism, which affected parts of the expansion-joint steelwork as well as stanchion and steel truss nuts and bolts. Umahi subsequently ordered the immediate commencement of emergency maintenance works.

The contractor assigned to the Onitsha-Enugu Dual Carriageway project, Messrs SKECC, has been directed to carry out the repairs. The work will involve milling and removing the existing deteriorated asphalt surface and replacing it with approximately 40mm of fresh asphalt wearing course. Additional works include the installation of solar-powered streetlights and closed-circuit television cameras, as well as the deployment of traffic-control and diversion measures.

Construction activities will run day and night throughout the two-week period to speed up completion and reduce disruption to road users.

Senator David Umahi-led ministry advises motorists to use the Second Niger Bridge via Obosi during the First Niger Bridge closure. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Second Niger Bridge set as alternative route

Motorists are being directed to use the Second Niger Bridge via Obosi as the preferred alternative route towards Asaba, Delta state, and other destinations during the closure. Emenike said traffic diversion arrangements, road signs, safety barriers and traffic-control personnel would all be put in place to guide road users safely through the affected area.

The statement urged motorists to obey all temporary traffic signs, approach diversion zones with caution, reduce speed, avoid reckless overtaking and allow extra travel time when planning their journeys.

The statement read:

"The temporary inconvenience is highly regretted. However, the intervention has become necessary in the overriding public interest, particularly to restore the First Niger Bridge to a safer and more efficient condition and to improve the free flow of traffic along this critical national transportation corridor."

The ministry said the goal of the intervention was to deliver a smooth, safe and durable riding surface that would significantly ease the traffic difficulties currently associated with the bridge axis.

Driver speaks on Second Niger Bridge experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who reportedly became the first person to use the Second Niger Bridge expressed delight that motorists now have an alternative route.

The man stated that he was optimistic that the Second Niger Bridge would help reduce the traffic congestion experienced along the route.

Source: Legit.ng