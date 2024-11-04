The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reassured Nigerians that citizens in Libya are safe, following a CAF ruling against the Libyan Football Association for mistreating the Nigerian team

Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe confirmed that Nigerians are going about their daily activities without interference

The Ministry emphasized that safeguarding the well-being of Nigerians abroad remains a top priority for the government

In the intricate dance of international relations, a single ruling can ripple across borders, stirring conversations and demanding swift action.

Such was the case when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) handed down a verdict against the Libyan Football Association, citing them for the mistreatment of the Nigerian team during a Nations Cup Qualifying Match.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs ensures safety of Nigerians in Libya after CAF ruling. Photo credit: X/YusufTuggar

Source: Twitter

Protecting Nigerians in Libya

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ever vigilant, responded with a statement, calm yet resolute. Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe, the Ministry's spokesperson, stepped forward on Sunday to address the concerns, assuring that Nigerians in Libya remained safe and undisturbed.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to convey that as of the time of making this statement, Nigerians in Libya are going about their daily activities, devoid of any form of harassment by Libyan authorities,” he affirmed.

For the Ministry, this wasn't just about sports. It was about a steadfast commitment to protect its citizens, no matter where they might be.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to reiterate that the well-being of Nigerian citizens anywhere in the world is a top priority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will continue to strive to safeguard it at all times,” Abu-Obe emphasized.

In an age where the safety of nationals abroad can be as fragile as the political climates they reside in, such reassurances are not just necessary—they are vital.

And as the dust from the CAF ruling settles, the Ministry's message is clear: the protection of Nigerian citizens is unwavering, guided by the steady hand of a government that prioritizes their well-being above all else.

CAF punishes Libya again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that while Libya launched an appeal against CAF's judgment over the botched AFCON qualifier with Nigeria, the continental football body again hit the country with another hammer.

In judging the Super Eagles' airport ordeal, CAF decided that Libya forfeited the match, and Nigeria was handed three points with three goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng