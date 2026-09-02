La Liga President Javier Tebas revealed his preferred winner for the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of the October ceremony in London

The 70th edition of the award has drawn several strong contenders, with Spain's World Cup triumph a major factor in the voting timeline

Rodri's recent move from Manchester City to Barcelona has added a new twist to his prospects of winning the prize

La Liga President Javier Tebas has publicly declared his pick for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, backing Manchester City-turned-Barcelona midfielder Rodri to claim the award for a second time.

The 70th edition of football's most prestigious individual honour will be presented in London in October.

La Liga President backs Rodri for Ballon d'Or. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

This year's consideration period closed on July 31 and included the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament widely seen as central to determining who walks away with the prize, as noted by Ballon d'Or.

Tebas makes case for Rodri

Speaking via Barca Universal, Tebas argued that Rodri's performances at the World Cup, despite missing a large portion of the club season through injury, made him the deserving recipient.

“Even though he was out for long periods due to injury, the World Cup he played in, he performed at an incredibly high level, incredibly high,” Tebas said.

“I think Rodri should win the Ballon d'Or again.”

Rodri captained Spain to World Cup glory and was named the best player of the tournament, building on the 2024 Ballon d'Or he won during his time at Manchester City. He has since made the move to Barcelona, ending a seven-year stint in English football.

Spain's World Cup winners are not the only players in contention. Stars from Paris Saint-Germain, who won back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles, are also considered among the frontrunners for the award.

Rodri's switch to Barcelona has introduced an interesting dynamic, with many observers noting that his new club teammate Lamine Yamal is also a serious candidate.

Some fans believe the overlap between the two Barcelona players could complicate Rodri's path to a second Ballon d'Or, though Tebas remains firmly in the Spanish midfielder's corner.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Legit.ng previously reported the updated Ballon d'Or rankings after France Football confirmed when the list of nominees in all categories will be confirmed.

The list of nominees will be announced on September 8, 2026, with the final ceremony in London on October 26 to decide the winner.

Source: Legit.ng