2026 Ballon d’Or: La Liga President Names Barcelona Star As Deserved Winner
- La Liga President Javier Tebas revealed his preferred winner for the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of the October ceremony in London
- The 70th edition of the award has drawn several strong contenders, with Spain's World Cup triumph a major factor in the voting timeline
- Rodri's recent move from Manchester City to Barcelona has added a new twist to his prospects of winning the prize
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La Liga President Javier Tebas has publicly declared his pick for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, backing Manchester City-turned-Barcelona midfielder Rodri to claim the award for a second time.
The 70th edition of football's most prestigious individual honour will be presented in London in October.
This year's consideration period closed on July 31 and included the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament widely seen as central to determining who walks away with the prize, as noted by Ballon d'Or.
Tebas makes case for Rodri
Speaking via Barca Universal, Tebas argued that Rodri's performances at the World Cup, despite missing a large portion of the club season through injury, made him the deserving recipient.
“Even though he was out for long periods due to injury, the World Cup he played in, he performed at an incredibly high level, incredibly high,” Tebas said.
“I think Rodri should win the Ballon d'Or again.”
Rodri captained Spain to World Cup glory and was named the best player of the tournament, building on the 2024 Ballon d'Or he won during his time at Manchester City. He has since made the move to Barcelona, ending a seven-year stint in English football.
Spain's World Cup winners are not the only players in contention. Stars from Paris Saint-Germain, who won back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles, are also considered among the frontrunners for the award.
Rodri's switch to Barcelona has introduced an interesting dynamic, with many observers noting that his new club teammate Lamine Yamal is also a serious candidate.
Some fans believe the overlap between the two Barcelona players could complicate Rodri's path to a second Ballon d'Or, though Tebas remains firmly in the Spanish midfielder's corner.
Updated Ballon d'Or rankings
Legit.ng previously reported the updated Ballon d'Or rankings after France Football confirmed when the list of nominees in all categories will be confirmed.
The list of nominees will be announced on September 8, 2026, with the final ceremony in London on October 26 to decide the winner.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.