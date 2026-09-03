Uber has exited Nigeria after 12 years of operating in the country, news that rippled through the industry

The company disclosed that it will cease to operate in the country, effective September 2, 2026

However, there are several ride-hailing alternatives riders and Nigerians can use as the world’s largest ride-hailing app exits the country

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Uber’s exit from Nigeria has opened a fresh battle for customers, drivers and market share in one of Africa’s most competitive ride-hailing markets.

The US-based mobility company discontinued its Nigerian operations on September 2, 2026, ending a 12-year presence that began with its launch in Lagos in 2014 before expanding to other Nigerian cities. Uber said the decision followed a review of its evolving business priorities and investment focus across Africa.

The company did not identify specific Nigerian market conditions as the reason for its withdrawal. However, the industry has faced rising fuel and vehicle-maintenance costs, inflation, currency pressures and growing demands from drivers for better earnings.

Top alternatives as Uber exits Nigeria after 12 years amid battle for ride-hailing firms Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

A major opening for competitors

Uber’s departure does not eliminate demand for app-based transportation. Instead, it leaves a sizeable pool of riders and drivers available to competing platforms.

Nigeria’s ride-hailing market was estimated at $450 million last year, according to industry reporting, highlighting the commercial opportunity available to companies that can provide reliable transportation while keeping fares attractive.

Bolt is perhaps the most direct beneficiary. The platform has said Nigeria remains an important market and that it has no plans to leave, positioning itself to capture some of Uber’s displaced customers and drivers.

inDrive offers a different proposition through its fare-negotiation model, allowing riders and drivers to agree on prices before a journey. That approach could appeal to cost-conscious Nigerians at a time when transport expenses remain a major concern.

LagRide, the Lagos State-backed ride-hailing platform, also has an opportunity to strengthen its position, particularly among commuters looking for a locally focused alternative.

Rida, another Nigerian mobility platform, could similarly benefit as competition for Uber’s former customer base intensifies.

Drivers become the new battleground

Uber’s exit could trigger an aggressive recruitment battle among ride-hailing companies.

Drivers who previously depended on Uber now have to decide which platforms offer the best combination of fares, commissions, trip volumes and operating conditions.

That could become particularly important because driver earnings have been a persistent source of tension across Nigeria’s e-hailing industry. In March 2026, drivers on major platforms staged coordinated industrial action over earnings and operating costs.

For competing platforms, simply attracting Uber drivers will not be enough. They will need to retain them by offering commercially sustainable conditions.

What riders should expect

Uber's exit sparks intense competition among top ride-hailing companies in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

In the short term, Uber’s former customers are likely to compare platforms more aggressively on fares, availability, waiting times, safety features and customer service.

Greater competition could produce promotional offers as companies attempt to win new users. But sustained pressure on fuel, maintenance and driver earnings could make it difficult for platforms to keep fares permanently low.

Uber’s departure therefore represents more than the loss of a familiar app. It is a test of whether Nigeria’s remaining ride-hailing companies can build sustainable businesses in a market where millions of consumers want affordable mobility while drivers need viable incomes.

The winner of the next phase may ultimately be the platform that can balance both sides of that equation.

Travellers announce new taxi fares at Nigerian airports

Legit.ng earlier reported that travellers departing and arriving at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos are facing transport costs up to five times higher than normal, following a decision by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to suspend e-hailing platforms, including Uber and Bolt, from the airport precinct.

A passenger identified as Chude on X described paying N30,000 for a taxi from the airport to the Radisson Hotel in Ikeja, a journey he said would cost N6,000 on InDrive.

Source: Legit.ng