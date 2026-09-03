DStv is set to restructure its streaming service in South Africa following Canal+'s takeover of MultiChoice, with changes taking effect from September 17, 2026

A new standalone Sports package priced at R399 per month will offer about 115 channels, including Premier League, UEFA competitions

Five streaming packages are expected under the new structure, with Premium sports such as Formula 1 and Springboks matches remaining exclusive to the top tier

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DStv is preparing to overhaul its streaming service in South Africa, with a new standalone Sports package among five offerings set to go live on September 17, 2026, following Canal+'s acquisition of MultiChoice.

The restructuring came to light after details were accidentally published on DStv's website before being taken down.

Screenshots circulating online revealed the new package names, monthly prices and expected channel counts ahead of the planned launch.

DStv subscribers are set for major changes as the pay-TV platform in South Africa Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

DStv's New Sports and Entertainment Packages

The Sports package will be priced at R399 per month and is expected to carry roughly 115 channels. Football fans will find Premier League and UEFA content on the package, alongside T20 cricket, local rugby, UFC and WWE.

However, several high-profile sporting events will not be included. Formula 1, MotoGP, Springboks matches, golf and ATP tennis will remain exclusive to the Premium tier, which is priced at R799 per month and will offer about 130 channels.

Subscribers with a primary interest in South African domestic football may not need the Sports package at all, as the Premier Soccer League is expected to sit on the Select package, priced at R299 per month.

A new Movies & Series package, priced at R500 per month, is also part of the revamped lineup. The package will offer around 115 channels focused on films, series and general entertainment.

Notably, M-Net, a channel long associated with DStv Premium, is expected to become available at this tier, along with kykNET and M Movies+.

Full Pricing Breakdown

The five packages under the new streaming structure are Starter, Select, Sports, Movies & Series and Premium. Starter will cost R99 per month and carry about 85 channels, while Select at R299 will offer around 100 channels.

Sports and Movies & Series will each have roughly 115 channels, and Premium will remain the most comprehensive option at R799 with approximately 130 channels.

DStv is introducing five new package options as it moves to simplify its subscription structure from September 17. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

It is important to note that the reported changes apply only to DStv's streaming service.

Customers using satellite decoders will not automatically shift to the new five-package structure, and no immediate overhaul of decoder offerings has been announced.

The move reflects Canal+'s broader strategy to reshape MultiChoice's business as traditional pay-TV providers face growing pressure to give subscribers more flexibility over what they pay for and watch.

Multichoice Nigeria clarifies operation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice Nigeria has reaffirmed that its operations remain locally driven despite becoming part of CANAL+, saying key decisions affecting its Nigerian business continue to be made within the country.

The company said pricing, content strategy, channel packaging and distribution decisions remain focused on the Nigerian market.

Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Kemi Omotosho, said the company’s leadership, strategy and day-to-day operations remain centred on Nigerian customers, employees, partners and the local creative industry.

Source: Legit.ng