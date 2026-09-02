The Ogun State Government warned residents in several communities to stay alert as the second phase of the 2026 rainy season approaches

NiMet's forecast projects intense rainfall averaging about 360mm in September, raising flood risks along major rivers and coastal areas

Fish farmers operating within floodplains received a specific directive to harvest their stocks before the rains intensify

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ogun State - The Governor Dapo Abiodun-led Ogun State Government has issued a flood warning to residents in several communities ahead of the second phase of the 2026 rainy season, which the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) expects to begin in September.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya, said NiMet's Seasonal Climate Prediction shows the state could receive intense rainfall averaging around 360mm in September alone.

"Prepare for flooding": Ogun Government issues alert for 11 communities. Photo credit: Dapo Abiodun

Source: Twitter

He noted that rainfall in inland areas is expected to ease from October into early November.

As reported by Premium Times, Oresanya issued the warning through a statement released on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

What triggered the flood alert

Oresanya said the first phase of the rainy season, which ran from mid-March to July, brought heavy downpours and isolated flash floods to parts of the state.

He credited regular maintenance of drainage channels, rivers and streams, along with public awareness efforts and improvements in waste management, for keeping the damage relatively low during that period.

Among the waterways given particular attention were the Sokori River and its tributaries, Opa-Aro, Adiyan, Eruwuru, Yemule, Gbogidi Canal, and Ijamido rivers and streams.

The Commissioner warned that the coming months could bring river and coastal flooding driven by prolonged rainfall, controlled overflow from Oyan Dam, and tidal fluctuations that may slow the flow of the Ogun River.

He said the combined effect could oversaturate wetlands and floodplains, putting vulnerable communities at greater risk.

Flood: Ogun communities on alert

Oresanya specifically called on residents of Isheri, Arepo, Mawere, Magboro, Akute and Warewa, as well as parts of Abeokuta, to remain vigilant and move to safer ground if necessary.

Coastal communities also under the advisory include Makun-Omi, Iwopin, Oni, Ifaara and Igele in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area; Ebute-Imobi in Ijebu East Local Government Area; Tungeji Island and Agosasa in Ipokia Local Government Area; and settlements along the floodplains of the Ilo and Iju Rivers.

Fish farmers working within floodplains and river corridors were urged to harvest their stocks without delay to avoid losses.

Those in Eriwe, Yemule, Ilase and Ayegbami were specifically named in the advisory.

Oresanya also directed relevant ministries, departments and agencies, local government authorities, emergency responders and community leaders to step up flood-response activities, monitor vulnerable locations regularly and keep drainage channels clear of debris.

The Commissioner said the state government would continue tracking weather forecasts and water levels in collaboration with NiMet, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority and other relevant bodies.

He urged residents to take the advisory seriously and follow further updates from government and emergency agencies.

Ogun state alerts 11 communities as heavy rains loom

Source: Original

Flood: FG warns 915 communities in 19 states, FCT

Recall that the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre classified 915 communities across 19 states and the FCT as being at critical flood risk between August 27 and September 9, 2026.

Major cities including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Lokoja, Makurdi, Onitsha and Ibadan are among the communities placed on the critical-risk list.

The federal government urged residents in affected areas to verify evacuation routes, protect valuables, and comply with instructions from emergency authorities.

FG warns 33 states over rising flood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported the federal government issued a seven-day flood warning covering 33 states from August 19 to 25, 2026.

Rising river levels in floodplains are expected to affect states including Lagos, Benue, Kogi, Rivers and Bayelsa.

Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency urged floodplain residents to relocate and told state governments to activate emergency plans.

Source: Legit.ng