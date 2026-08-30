The Toyota Corolla remains one of the most popular cars in Nigeria because of its reliability, fuel economy and affordable maintenance

In 2026, prices range from about N4 million for older models to over N40 million for newer versions, depending on the year, condition and specifications

Buyers are advised to check the vehicle’s engine, gearbox, documents, mileage and customs status before making payment

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Toyota Corolla continues to be one of the popular cars in Nigeria. People choose it because it is dependable uses fuel efficiently and does not cost much to keep running. From the 2005 models to the newest 2026 versions there are many choices for buyers based on their budget.

Prices of Toyota Corolla in Nigeria across all models in 2026

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The prices between different Toyota Corolla models can vary a lot. In 2026 things like the model year how miles the car has, its overall condition, the trim level whether it was imported or used locally and if its Nigerian-used or foreign-used all affect the final price.

For anyone planning to buy a Toyota Corolla in Nigeria in 2026 here is a look at the expected prices for model years.

Toyota Corolla prices in Nigeria in 2026

Toyota Corolla model year Estimated price range in Nigeria 2005–2008 N4 million – N9 million 2009–2013 N6 million – N12 million 2014–2016 N9 million – N17 million 2017–2019 N13 million – N21 million 2020–2023 N17 million – N30 million+ 2024–2026 N25 million – N40 million+

These prices are only estimates for the 2026 market. Actual prices may change depending on the condition, mileage, trim, location, import status and the seller.

Older Toyota Corolla models remain cheaper

For people with a budget older Corolla models are still a smart choice. The 2005 to 2008 Toyota Corolla can usually be bought for N4 million to N9 million. Some clean foreign-used examples might cost more than that.

These older models stay popular because they are easy to fix and spare parts are available everywhere in Nigeria.

The 2009 to 2013 Toyota Corolla is another option. Prices usually fall between N6 million and N12 million. But the actual price depends a lot on whether the car was used in Nigeria or abroad its mileage, any accident damage and how well it has been maintained.

Prices of Toyota Corolla in Nigeria across all models in 2026

Source: Getty Images

Mid-range Corolla models could start from N9 million

Buyers who want a car but don't want to pay top dollar may go for the 2014 to 2016 Toyota Corolla. These models generally sell for between N9 million and N17 million. The exact price depends on the trim and how good the car looks and runs.

The 2017 to 2019 Toyota Corolla is more expensive. Prices usually range from N13 million to N21 million. These models are attractive to people who want a car with better interior features but still want the peace of mind that comes with the Corolla’s strong reliability.

Latest Toyota Corolla models are the expensive

For those with a higher budget, the 2020 to 2023 Toyota Corolla offers a more updated design, new technology and better comfort. Prices start from around N17 million. Can go above N30 million depending on the year the trim, the mileage and whether the car was used in Nigeria or abroad.

The newest models, from 2024 to 2026 sit at the end of the market. Buyers may need to pay between N25 million and N40 million or even more. Brand-new units, high-end trims and cars with features will cost significantly more.

Prices of Toyota Corolla in Nigeria across all models in 2026

Source: Getty Images

In the end the model year the condition, the mileage and the history of the car are, among the factors when deciding if a particular Toyota Corolla is worth the price being asked.

Because the Toyota Corolla prices vary much across Nigeria in 2026 buyers should check out several cars before making a decision. Whenever possible having a trusted mechanic inspect the vehicle is an idea. It helps avoid buying a car that looks good but hides problems.

Source: Legit.ng