Former Rivers State Governor and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike was caught on camera in a friendly table tennis game

Wike's opponent in the lighthearted match was Hon. Nda Moses, a close associate

A video of the moment shared on X by OlayinkaLere showed a different side of the busy minister

Nyesom Wike, former Rivers State Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, stepped away from official duties long enough to enjoy a friendly game of table tennis with Hon. Nda Moses, with footage of the moment spreading across social media.

The video, shared on X by user OlayinkaLere, showed the minister and his companion in a relaxed, competitive exchange at the table, far removed from the political pressures and administrative responsibilities that typically define Wike's public appearances.

Nyesom Wike plays table tennis with a close ally Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike away from official duties

Wike has remained one of Nigeria's most closely watched political figures since his time as Rivers State Governor and his subsequent appointment as FCT Minister. His public profile is almost entirely tied to policy decisions, political statements, and high-profile disputes, making the casual table-tennis clip a rare glimpse into his personal life.

Hon. Nda Moses, who featured alongside him in the video, appeared equally engaged in the match, with the two men sharing what looked like a good-natured, competitive moment between friends.

The footage drew attention online shortly after it was posted, with many viewers reacting to the sight of the minister in such an informal setting.

See the video on X here:

Adeleke presents his certificate of return to Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke met FCT Minister Nyesom Wike in Abuja days after his re-election victory.

The visit followed Adeleke's earlier meeting with President Bola Tinubu, where he presented his Certificate of Return.

Adeleke defeated APC's Bola Oyebamiji with 511,067 votes in the August 15 governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng