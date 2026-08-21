Isaac Balami marked his 42nd birthday by reflecting on a journey that began with menial jobs, including working as a soakaway evacuator

In February 2025, the Isaac Balami Foundation launched a tuition-free aviation scholarship programme covering 160 Nigerian youths

Balami also founded the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management in 2025, focusing on aviation education and engineering

Aviation engineer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Isaac Balami, has marked his 42nd birthday with a reflection of a journey that has taken him from menial jobs to becoming a prominent figure in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

In a report written by Ali Adoyi, Balami’s journey was presented as one shaped by hardship, resilience, professional growth and a commitment to creating opportunities for other Nigerians.

Isaac Balami reflects on his 42nd birthday, highlighting significant milestones. Photo credit: Isaac Balami

Source: UGC

According to the report, Balami took on various menial jobs while growing up, including working as a soakaway evacuator, before eventually finding his path into aviation.

He later became an aviation engineer and rose to prominence in the industry, serving as the national president of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers.

The report, as sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, August 21, noted that Balami’s early experiences with hardship influenced his approach to philanthropy and youth development.

Through the Isaac Balami Foundation, he has supported educational interventions, scholarships and youth empowerment initiatives aimed at helping young Nigerians access opportunities.

Balami launches aviation scholarship for 160 youths

In February 2025, the Isaac Balami Foundation launched a tuition-free aviation scholarship programme for 160 Nigerian youths.

The programme provides training in areas including aircraft maintenance, aircraft type courses, cabin crew operations and flight dispatch.

The initiative, according to Adoyi’s report, reflects Balami’s effort to help young Nigerians access opportunities that were once difficult for him to obtain.

The foundation’s intervention is also part of a broader effort to develop skilled professionals for Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Establishes specialised aviation university

Balami also established the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM) in 2025.

Isaac Balami celebrates his 42nd birthday. Photo credit: Isaac Balami

Source: Facebook

The institution focuses on aviation education, research, innovation, engineering, management and related disciplines.

According to the report, IBUAM was established based on Balami’s more than two decades of experience in the aviation industry and seeks to combine academic education with practical training.

The university is expected to contribute to the development of professionals required in areas such as aviation engineering, aircraft maintenance, flight operations and management.

Nigeria’s aviation sector requires a steady supply of trained pilots, engineers, technicians, dispatchers and other professionals, making specialised training institutions important to the development of the industry.

From beneficiary to opportunity creator

Adoyi’s report described Balami’s transition from someone who had to struggle for opportunities to someone creating structured pathways for others.

His scholarship programme and university, the report noted, represent two approaches to supporting young Nigerians, providing immediate educational opportunities while also building an institution capable of training professionals over the long term.

The report further highlighted the potential impact of such initiatives, noting that while a scholarship can change an individual’s life, an educational institution can potentially affect thousands of people over several generations.

Balami’s story, therefore, extends beyond his professional achievements to his efforts to support education, skills development and human-capital growth.

From his early years doing menial jobs to his emergence as an aviation engineer, industry advocate, entrepreneur and university founder, his journey has been marked by a shift from seeking opportunities to creating them for others.

Tinubu approves license for Isaac Balami varsity of Aeronautics

Previously, Legit.ng reported President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the establishment of Nigeria's first private aviation university, the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM), following a decision by the Federal Executive Council.

The approval was announced by Sunday Dare, special adviser to President Tinubu on media and public communications, after the council meeting on Monday, March 3. Engr. Isaac Balami, the founder of IBUAM and former national president of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), confirmed the news.

Source: Legit.ng