The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) has been rated number one by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) in its latest regulatory reforms assessment.

This exceptional feat sees NAQS attaining a perfect score of 100%, surpassing 35 other ministries, departments, and agencies of the federal government.

NAQS is recognised for excellent delivery of governmental assignments. Image: Fb/NAQS

Source: Facebook

The recognition, announced by Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, special adviser to the President on ease of doing business, at the inaugural PEBEC townhall meeting in Abuja, acknowledges NAQS's commitment to excellence and service delivery.

NAQS head expresses gratitude

Dr. Vincent Isegbe, Director-General of NAQS, expressed gratitude for the recognition, attributing the success to the collective effort of the NAQS PEBEC Team and the exceptional leadership of the Honorable Minister, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

He said:

“We owe a significant portion of this success to the exceptional leadership and support of our Honorable Minister, Senator Abubakar Kyari. His dedication to driving NAQS to the top has been invaluable. The Honorable Minister’s vigilance in monitoring our performance on the PEBEC tracker daily and his consistent reminders to maintain our rightful position at number one have kept us motivated and focused and it allows NAQS to align completely with the renewed hope agenda of the current administration."

NAQS's achievement sets a new benchmark for regulatory agencies in Nigeria, demonstrating its dedication to continuous improvement and excellence.

This recognition is expected to enhance investor confidence and attract more international business opportunities to Nigeria, solidifying NAQS's position as a champion of regulatory excellence in the country.

