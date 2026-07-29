Dangote Petroleum Refinery formally submitted an IPO application to Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission

The SEC director-general said the regulator sees no obstacles that should prevent the planned September listing from going ahead

The application comes days after the refinery closed a $2.5 billion private placement that was 3.7 times oversubscribed

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has filed a formal application with Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to begin the regulatory process for an initial public offering, bringing the company one step closer to what is expected to be Africa's largest stock market listing.

SEC Director-General Emomotimi Agama confirmed the development saying the refinery's advisers are already working with company officials and the regulator to move the application forward.

The SEC says it sees no regulatory hurdles as Dangote Refinery advances plans for its highly anticipated public listing. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

He added that the commission does not foresee any delays that could disrupt the planned share sale.

Agama told BusinessDay:

"If any issue arises, SEC will resolve it. That is why SEC exists,"

IPO Target and Market Impact

No date has been formally approved for the transaction, but the company continues to target a September 2026 listing. Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man and founder of the Dangote Group, had said as recently as July that he planned to launch the IPO that month, describing it as a chance for Nigerians and institutional investors to share in the refinery's growth.

The offering is expected to rank among the continent's biggest equity transactions and would represent the most significant addition to Nigeria's capital market in years.

Regulators have long called on large private companies to deepen Nigeria's equity market through public listings, and this transaction is seen as a direct response to those calls.

Agama noted that early engagement between the refinery, its advisers, and the SEC had helped streamline the process, a practice he said the commission intends to encourage for future listings.

Private Placement and Refinery Scale

The filing comes shortly after the refinery completed a $2.5 billion private placement that was 3.7 times oversubscribed, signalling strong investor appetite ahead of the public offering.

The fundraising is expected to bolster the company's balance sheet as it scales up operations at the 650,000-barrel-a-day facility, the largest single-train refinery on the African continent.

The SEC confirms Dangote Refinery's IPO application is under review Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The SEC also confirmed it has wrapped up investigations into the premature promotion of the planned offering by certain market participants who began publicising the share sale before regulatory approval had been obtained.

Agama said sanctions are being applied to the entities found responsible, though he did not name them.

Once listed, the refinery is expected to become one of the largest companies by market capitalisation on the Nigerian Exchange, significantly increasing the market's depth and liquidity.

With the application now before the SEC, attention has shifted to the completion of regulatory approvals and the publication of a prospectus ahead of the anticipated September launch.

5 steps to buy refinery shares as IPO launch date is announce

In a related development, Legit.ng reportd that investors are positioning ahead of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Dangote Group’s refinery, with President and Chief Executive, Aliko Dangote, confirming that the listing is expected to launch in September 2026.

Dangote disclosed this during an interaction with journalists after leading chairman Femi Otedola and senior executives of First HoldCo and its subsidiaries on a tour of the refinery complex in Lagos.

There are 5 steps to follow to be part of the IPO.

Source: Legit.ng