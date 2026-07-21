The NSCDC has uncovered a suspected fake university in Lagos and rescued more than 100 young people from the operation

Investigators alleged that students paid large sums after being promised admission through the suspected institution

The agency claimed the operation used a recruitment system resembling a Ponzi-style network as investigations continue

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has uncovered a suspected fake university operating from a three-bedroom apartment in Badagry, Lagos state, and rescued 106 young people allegedly recruited into the scheme.

The agency arrested the suspected proprietor after raiding the apartment in Ilado, Olorunda LCDA on Monday, July 20, following days of surveillance.

NSCDC rescues 106 youths from suspected fake university in Lagos. Photo: gsbabatunde

Source: Twitter

According to the NSCDC, as shared by The Punch, the alleged institution had no official name, registration, signboard or recognised campus. Investigators believe it falsely presented itself online as a distance-learning centre linked to a foreign university.

Students allegedly paid up to N1.5 million

The rescued youths, mostly aged between 19 and 24, reportedly came from Kogi, Oyo, some northern states, as well as Niger, Cameroon and Togo.

Preliminary findings showed that victims paid between N200,000 and N1.5 million for admission and processing, while some foreign nationals allegedly paid $400 to $500 after being promised admission into a foreign university.

NSCDC alleges Ponzi-style recruitment

Investigators also found that participants were allegedly required to recruit new students in return for commissions, a system the agency said operated like a Ponzi or chain-marketing scheme.

Students rescued from a suspected fake university linked to an alleged admission scam in Lagos. Photo: Alpha_Yom

Source: Twitter

One victim reportedly told investigators he paid $400, convinced his brother in Kogi State to join, and had already started receiving referral commissions.

The NSCDC also alleged that some participants promoted unidentified products online and earned commissions from sales and recruitment.

Area Commander Gbenga Ekunola said many parents had no idea why their children were in Badagry:

"One parent told us her child informed the family that he came to Badagry to learn a trade, not to attend a university."

The agency said investigations are ongoing to identify other suspects and determine whether similar schemes exist elsewhere in Nigeria.

EFCC denies secret recruitment claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dismissed as false a viral social media message claiming the agency was secretly recruiting new personnel across the country.

The anti-graft agency described the claim as fake news in a post on its verified X account, warning Nigerians not to believe or circulate the anonymous message about a covert recruitment exercise.

The EFCC advised job seekers to rely only on its official communication channels for genuine recruitment announcements

Source: Legit.ng