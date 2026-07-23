Music executive Soso Soberekon tied the knot traditionally, with a viral video showing him and his bride making a grand entrance

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram on July 22, 2026, to celebrate her dear friend with a heartfelt message

Celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest also joined the celebrations by resharing the wedding video on his Instagram stories

Music executive Soso Soberekon's traditional wedding has set social media buzzing, with some of Nigeria's biggest celebrities, including Iyabo Ojo and Cubana Chief Priest, publicly sharing in the celebration.

Legit.ng reported that Soberekon made his union official after sharing a pre-wedding photo that quickly went viral.

Iyabo Ojo and Cubana Chief Priest react after Soso Soberekon shares photos and videos from his traditional wedding. Photo: iyaboojofespris/sososoberekon/cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The wedding itself drew even more attention, with footage circulating online showing the music executive and his bride arriving together to a chorus of cheers and singing from guests.

The couple co-ordinated their looks in pink and orange lace outfits, giving the ceremony a colourful and stylish feel.

Iyabo Ojo celebrates Soso Soberekon

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was among the first notable voices to publicly acknowledge the occasion.

On July 22, 2026, the Queen Mother reshared the wedding video on her Instagram page and accompanied it with a warm congratulatory message for the groom, whom she referred to as a dear friend.

"Congratulations, my dear friend @sososoberekon. may God bless your union, may your home be filled with happiness, peace, love, and prosperity 😍🤩" the actress wrote.

Check out Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's Instagram post congratulating Soso Soberekon on his traditional wedding below:

Cubana Chief Priest joins the celebration

Celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest also made his feelings known by resharing Soso's wedding video on his Instagram stories.

The businessman and socialite, who is widely recognised as a prominent figure in the City Boy Movement, a south-east grassroots mobilisation group supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid, kept his message short but spirited.

He wrote:

"@sososoberekon Whitelion this weekend 🌺"

Check out nightlife personality Cubana Chief Priest's post on his Instagram story, celebrating music executive Soso Soberekon over his traditional wedding in the screenshot below:

Soso Soberekon's traditional wedding draws congratulatory reactions from socialite Cubana Chief Priest. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

The outpouring of goodwill from both actress Iyabo Ojo and Cubana Chief Priest reflects just how well-regarded Soso Soberekon is within Nigeria's entertainment circle, as the music executive steps into a new chapter of his personal life.

MC Lively announces engagement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s beloved comedian and Nollywood actor MC Lively, whose real name is Michael Sani Amanesi, has officially announced his engagement to Dumebi James.

The entertainer shared stunning pre-wedding photos on Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, with the caption “A King and His Queen!!,” giving fans a first glimpse into the romance he has kept private during his rise to fame.

While no wedding date or venue details were disclosed, the Edo-born comic, renowned for portraying a witty lawyer in his skits, continues to enjoy immense popularity across social media, cementing his place as one of Nigeria’s most recognisable content creation voices.

Source: Legit.ng