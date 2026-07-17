Minister of Works David Umahi officially renamed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Umahi said the renaming was done in consultation with the ministry's permanent secretary, minister of state, directors, and staff

The minister cited Tinubu's vision for the project as the reason behind the decision to attach his name to the highway

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will no longer be known by its original name. Minister of Works David Umahi has officially declared.

He noted that the project will now bear the name President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway.

Minister of Works David Umahi has officially renamed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. Photo credit: David Umahi

Source: Twitter

Umahi made the announcement publicly, stating:

"That highway is named President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway. By the powers conferred on me as Minister of Works, in consultation with my Permanent Secretary, the Honourable Minister of State, directors and staff of the ministry, we decided to name it after him because of his dream for it."

The minister attributed the decision to the collective agreement of senior officials within the Federal Ministry of Works, framing it as a tribute to the president's ambition and drive behind the coastal road project.

Umahi cites presidential vision

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is one of the most high-profile infrastructure projects of the Tinubu administration.

The road is designed to run along Nigeria's southern coastline, connecting Lagos in the west to Calabar in Cross River State.

Umahi's invocation of his ministerial authority in formalising the name change underscores the weight the government places on the project as a defining legacy initiative.

By officially renaming it after the president while construction is ongoing, the minister signalled that the administration intends the highway to be closely associated with Tinubu's tenure.

Umahi speaks on Habila's identity

Previously, Legit.ng reported that minister of Works Engr. David Umahi broke his silence over the death of Mary Habila, a nurse attached to the David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, who was found dead on June 27, 2026, at a guest house within his residence in Umunaga, Uburu, Ebonyi state.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, July 16, Umahi corrected earlier reports that identified Habila as a physiotherapist, clarifying that she was a nurse who had lived on the property for three years.

Source: Legit.ng