Mohammed Bago, the governor of Niger state, after heavy criticism, has explained his one main reason for renaming the Minna airport after Tinubu

Bago, through his spokesman, Bologi Ibrahim, disclosed that it was simply to put a square peg in a round hole

Tinubu was in the state on Monday, to flag off the Niger State Agricultural Revolution Project and also lay the foundation of the new Hajj terminal for the Minna airport

Niger state, Minna - Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger state has explained why he renamed the Abubakar Imam International Airport after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As reported by The Punch, Bago said the renaming was prompted by the desire to ensure a square peg is placed in a square hole.

The governor noted that the renaming the State Polytechnic Zungeru, after the late literary icon, Abubakar Imam, was more appropriate. He added that the president approved the decision.

In a last-minute decision, Bago, changed the name of the airport named after Imam in June 2023, to Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, following its commissioning on Monday, March 11.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, disclosed this on Tuesday, March 12, via a statement.

Mixed reactions have been trailing the development since Monday. BBC Pidgin reported that Nigerians queried the governor over changing the airport name.

In a move to assuage the feelings of Niger citizens, the governor named the State Polytechnic Zungeru, after the late literary icon, Abubakar Imam.

Speaking with Nifemi Oguntoye, during an interview with TVC, Governor Bago, further confirmed the reason why he renamed the airport.

He said:

"What we tried to do is to look at putting square pegs in square holes."

Ibrahim noted that the governor recounted the significant contributions of the famous Hausa author to not only the state but also the country at large, particularly northern Nigeria; pointing out that naming academic institutions after the Literary Icon was the best.

