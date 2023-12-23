The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has prefected the bail conditions granted him by Justice Hamza Mu’auz of the FCT high court in Maitama.

Justice Mu’auz had granted Mr Emefiele bail in the sum of N300 million.

He was also asked to produce two sureties, who must have landed property in the Maitama District of the FCT.

It was gathered that Emefiele’s release warrant was signed by a vacation judge, Justice Othman Musa, on December 22.

The development was confirmed on Saturday morning by Adamu Duza, the spokesperson for the Kuje Correctional Centre, Federal Capital Territory.

He said:

“I can confirm to you that he (Emefiele) has met his bail conditions. Hence, he has no reason to remain in our facility.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“He met his bail condition and was released past 2pm yesterday (Friday).”

Source: Legit.ng