President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government approved the first comprehensive reform of NYSC in over 53 years

The reforms aim to transform NYSC into a skills-driven and youth-empowering institution

the key changes include a technology-driven process and revamped orientation programmes focused on leadership and entrepreneurship

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government approved the comprehensive reform of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The reform is the first holistic review of the NYSC scheme since it was established 53-year ago.

NYSC undergoes historic transformation after 53 years. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

The minister for youth development, Ayodele Olawande, said the reform is a bold step in preserving the NYSC legacy of national unity and service while preparing it for the future.

Olawande said Tinubu’s administration is transforming the NYSC schme into a platform that equips young people with the skills, experience and opportunities they need to thrive in a fast-changing world.

This was conatined in a statement the minister shared via his X handle @ayowisdom_ on Monday, June 29, 2026.

According to Olawande, the approved reforms align with President Tinubu's vision of building a $1 trillion economy.

The minister added that the reform will reposition the NYSC as a skills-driven, productivity-focused and youth-empowering institution.

7 reforms federal govt Introduces to NYSC

The minister mentioned some of the landmark reforms to include:

1. A technology-driven call-up process.

2. Risk-sensitive deployment to better protect corps members.

3. A redesigned six-week orientation programme with stronger focus on leadership, entrepreneurship, digital skills and specialised career streams.

4. Skills-based primary assignments aligned with academic background and career pathways.

5. Modern governance with civilian operational leadership while the military continues to provide security support.

6. Improved camp standards through a national grading and certification system.

7. A new graduation ceremony to replace Passing Out Parade, and redesigned NYSC uniform that reflect professionalism and national pride.

Nigerians react as FG approves NYSC reform

@BunFlour

As the Federal Government undertakes the NYSC reform, I kindly urge them to also review and increase the monthly allowance for corps members to reflect the current economic realities and rising cost of living

@olumuyiwaayo

Congratulations. I trust that the proposed initiatives will not only be sustained but will also deliver improved outcomes.

@MosesOzoumeh

The NYSC camps don't have adequate facilities to follow through with the new policy, so it is bound to fail the majority of graduates.

@pearlddiva

How can you come up with the idea of keeping people in camp for as long as six weeks in this era of intense insecurity in the country while making it a civilian operational leadership? What are your plans, to sacrifice Nigerian youths to the alter of bandits? Tf you mean building $1 trillion economy with youth copers? Are you actually taking that white substance??

NYSC reforms aim to equip young Nigerians for a changing world. Photo credit: @ayowisdom

Source: Twitter

FG proposes comprehensive overhaul of NYSC

Recall that the federal government unveiled plans to reform the NYSC, introducing a ₦2 billion Innovation Fund to modernise the scheme.

Officials said the overhaul would align corps deployment with national manpower needs in sectors such as health, education, agriculture and the digital economy

Stakeholders emphasised that the reforms aim to make the NYSC fiscally sustainable, digitally enabled and better equipped to prepare graduates for job creation.

NYSC blacklists 3 LGAs over rising insecurity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NYSC halted the posting in three Kebbi LGAs in Kebbi State due to escalating insecurity.

The State Coordinator highlighted the drastic decrease in corps members in the state.

The relocation request of the NYSC orientation camp was prompted by safety concerns for corps members.

Source: Legit.ng