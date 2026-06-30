Remi Tinubu has responded to criticism over her small business advice while announcing new trader support

The First Lady unveiled a N100m empowerment package targeting 2,000 female petty traders in Jigawa state

She, however, insisted livelihood programmes will continue despite reactions to her akara-selling comments

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has defended her support for small-scale traders after her earlier comments on low-capital businesses, including akara selling, attracted criticism from some Nigerians.

Tinubu spoke on Monday, June 29, while announcing a N100 million support package for 2,000 female petty traders in Jigawa state. Each beneficiary is expected to receive N50,000 to support their businesses.

Remi Tinubu fires back at critics while giving N50,000 each to 2,000 traders. Photo: officialABAT

Source: Facebook

A video of the First Lady’s remarks, shared on X, showed her speaking about the need to continue supporting women involved in small businesses such as selling tomatoes, boli, pepper, and vegetables.

She said the traders affected by such support programmes appreciate the assistance, despite criticisms surrounding the initiative.

As she put it:

“We also have tomato sellers, boli, those selling pepper, those selling vegetables for us in the market. We will continue to empower them and add to their resources so that their trade can really be sustainable.

“I know all those people who are affected, do appreciate it. We are not intimidated by all those reports, but we are forging ahead in making sure that our people are well cared for.”

The First Lady said the government would continue to support people through programmes aimed at improving livelihoods.

“We will continue to care in the capacity that we can,” she said.

Background to the controversy

The First Lady’s remarks came after public reactions to comments she made during a Renewed Hope Initiative meeting in Abuja.

Oluremi Tinubu speaks about empowering tomato, boli, pepper, and vegetable sellers through government support. Photo: officialABAT

Source: Facebook

During the meeting, Oluremi advised Nigerians to consider small businesses that require little starting capital, including selling akara, roasting corn, and making kuli-kuli.

She said such businesses do not require huge funds to start and explained that the Renewed Hope Initiative provides grants, not loans, to help beneficiaries establish their businesses.

The comments drew varied reactions, with some Nigerians criticising the advice, saying it did not fully reflect the economic challenges facing many citizens.

Sunday Dare defends Remi Tinubu’s akara advice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that presidential aide Sunday Dare defended First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s comments encouraging Nigerians to explore small businesses like akara selling.

Dare explained that the message was about developing entrepreneurial skills and starting with available resources, not remaining in petty trading permanently.

He shared his personal story, saying his mother’s businesses, including akara, bananas, and oranges, helped support his upbringing and education.

Mr Real sparks debate over akara advice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that First Lady Remi Tinubu’s advice on small businesses, including akara selling, triggered reactions after Mr Real criticised the suggestion.

The singer said he would rather choose other options than sell snacks, comments that intensified discussions on economic hardship.

Mr Real’s remarks have continued to generate mixed reactions, with some defending small businesses as honest sources of income.

Source: Legit.ng