Kebbi State Government is concerned about the terror-linked Sai Malam sect presence in Argungu

State Security Adviser emphasises proactive measures to tackle security threats in Kebbi

New Violent Crimes Response Unit launched to enhance security operations in Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has raised concerns over the presence of the Sai Malam sect, a terror-linked group, in parts of Argungu Local Government Area of the state.

The State Security Adviser, retired Colonel Danladi Ribah, disclosed this during a town hall meeting with the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the North-West zone, DIG Suleiman Muhammad Abdul, and other security stakeholders in Birnin Kebbi.

Tension as New Deadly Terrorist Group Emerges in Top Northern State

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Ribah said security agencies had earlier identified the group’s activities in Sokoto State and successfully contained them, but expressed concern over its emergence in Kebbi.

Sai Malam members reportedly present in Argungu

The security adviser said the state government was engaging relevant agencies to prevent the situation from worsening.

“Without an iota of doubt, Sai Malam adherents are present in large numbers in Argungu. They were earlier detected in Zuru, but in smaller numbers,” Ribah said.

He added that Governor Nasir Idris had continued to hold monthly security meetings with security chiefs while providing support to security agencies tackling criminal groups across the state, Vanguard reported.

Police launch response unit in Kebbi

Ribah also identified other security threats affecting the state, including bandits, Lakurawa and Mamudawa groups, which he said enter Kebbi through neighbouring states.

“The Lakurawa infiltrate Kebbi through hit-and-run attacks from Sokoto State and the Republic of Niger,” he said.

Meanwhile, DIG Suleiman announced the launch of a Violent Crimes Response Unit (VCRU) in the Kebbi State Police Command to strengthen security operations.

He said the unit had received six operational vehicles and five motorcycles to improve rapid response, intelligence gathering and crime prevention.

The state government assured residents that measures were being taken to protect lives and property, Daily Trust reported.

Borno: Boko Haram sets school on fire

Previously, Legit.ng reported that suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have attacked and set Primary and Secondary schools on fire in Borno State.

The terrorists attacked the schools in Kautikari village, Chibok local government area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng