King Charles III has chosen not to live at Buckingham Palace after its $487 million refurbishment, breaking a tradition that dates back nearly two centuries

Instead, the king and Queen Camilla will continue residing at Clarence House, while Buckingham Palace remains the ceremonial and operational centre of the monarchy

The decision, announced alongside details of the king’s royal finances, paves the way for greater public access and expanded events at the historic palace

King Charles III has confirmed he will not live at Buckingham Palace once its $487 million refurbishment is complete, breaking a tradition that has lasted nearly 200 years.

Built in the 1820s, the palace has been the London residence of every monarch since Queen Victoria. With 775 rooms, it has served as both a royal home and the ceremonial heart of the monarchy.

King Charles III breaks tradition as he chooses Clarence House over Buckingham Palace. Photo credit: Olrat/GettyImages

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According to CBS, the refurbishment, which began in 2017, is a 10-year project to modernise plumbing, wiring and heating, ensuring the building can serve the monarchy for another 50 years. The work is scheduled to finish next year.

Clarence house as royal residence

Instead of moving into Buckingham Palace, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will continue living at Clarence House, a stately home nearby where Charles has lived since his time as Prince of Wales. Royal officials emphasised that Buckingham Palace will remain “the ceremonial and operational centre” of the monarchy, but Clarence House will serve as the couple’s permanent residence.

James Chalmers, the senior royal official managing the king’s financial affairs, said: “It is and will remain Monarchy HQ, the crown jewel of our national buildings.”

Public access and events

The decision to remain at Clarence House will allow Buckingham Palace to expand public access. Currently, the palace welcomes around 700,000 visitors annually. With the royal family not residing there, officials expect more tours, events and opportunities for the public to experience the historic building.

The palace has long been a focal point for national celebrations. Crowds gather beneath its famous balcony to mark historic events, from royal weddings to jubilees, including Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. It also provides the backdrop for parades along The Mall.

Royal finances and transparency

The announcement came during a briefing on royal finances, where King Charles became the first British monarch to reveal the taxes he paid. In the 2024–25 financial year, he paid $16.1 million in income and capital gains taxes, up from $15.4 million the previous year.

This move highlights the king’s commitment to transparency while reinforcing Buckingham Palace’s role as a national symbol rather than a private residence.

King Charles makes history by disclosing £12.9m tax

Legit.ng earlier reported that King Charles has become the first British monarch to publicly reveal his tax payments, disclosing that he paid £12.9m in tax for 2024-2025, placing him among the top 100 taxpayers in the UK.

The annual royal accounts also show that the Prince of Wales paid £7.76m in tax during the same period, marking a significant step towards transparency in royal finances.

According to BBC, Buckingham Palace described the move as an effort to "encourage wider understanding of our accountability." Since Charles became monarch in 2022, and William the Prince of Wales, the combined tax bill of father and son has exceeded £50m paid to HM Revenue and Customs.

Source: Legit.ng