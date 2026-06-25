Priscilla Ojo has broken her silence over allegations linking her to popular AI blogger Tolani Talks, who makes videos about other celebrities

The AI blogger has also responded to the claim, sharing her strong connection with Iyabo Ojo's daughter

The new drama, which has captured attention on social media, has left many talking about faceless blogs and their alleged owners

Influencer Priscilla Ojo has debunked being the face behind a popular AI blogger, Tolani Talks, famous for making videos and commentary about other celebrities in the entertainment industry.

The drama began after an Instagram page and alleged tech bro, Kansssii, called out Priscilla, alleging that she was the face behind the AI blogger, a claim that quickly caught attention on social media.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla Ojo denies being AI blogger, Tolani Talks. Credit: itspriscy/tolanitalks

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Priscilla, who recently acquired a new house in Nigeria, publicly denied the allegation, stating her demanding schedule as a new mother, business owner, and influencer leaves no time for running such a page.

“Nawa o, this is actually sad that I appear jobless. With all my busy schedule, y’all think I have that time? I really make motherhood, being a business owner, a wife and influencing look so easy lmaoo. But I love her tho, she’s funny," she wrote.

Tolani Talks speaks about her connection with Priscilla Ojo

Tolani Talks also shut down persistent online rumours claiming she is actually Priscilla Ojo, the influencer daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo.

"I’m not anonymous because I’ve committed any crime. I’m anonymous because I’m an AI personality and it’s funnier to stay that way. I’m not Priscilla Ojo," she said.

According to Tolani Talks, the rumour started after another AI content creator insulted Priscilla's husband, Juma Jux, stirring a response from the influencer, who responded, saying 'Tolani Talks is the only AI blog we know.'

"And that comment alone got me so many followers, and that is why I will always love Priscilla," Tolani Talks said.

AI blogger Tolani Talks addresses allegation Priscilla Ojo is behind page. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

She revealed the rumours started after that, as netizens said she never gave negative commentary about Priscilla.

The video of Tolani Talks speaking about her connection with Priscilla Ojo is below:

A screenshot of Priscilla Ojo's reaction to the allegation is below:

Reactions trail allegations against Priscilla Ojo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

SMURFIYY commented:

"Dont stress yourself They said Pricilla Ojo is the one People have been guessing for a while I guess they finally have the proof this time around."

folatheicon commented:

"It’s very easy to just lie on Iyabo Ojo’s family sha..The person is another attention seeker jare."

Irebamiolakanm1 said:

"Haaaaa ! I don’t want to believe it’s true sha."

Funmaz123

Pricy didn't do such when she was single and has the time, it's now that she is always busy, someone that hardly post , her YouTube has been dormant for a while now, that guy wants fame.

Priscilla Ojo defends Mother over film premiere drama

Legit.ng also reported that Priscilla Ojo defended her mother, Iyabo Ojo, after controversies erupted during the premiere of her film, The Return of Arinzo.

The event drew several Nollywood stars but was marked by viral moments, including Funke Akindele snubbing Toyin Abraham's greeting and Madam Saje ignoring Odunlade Adekola's attempt to greet her.

Reacting, Priscilla noted that since her mother announced the movie, controversies had followed one after another, but expressed confidence that the film would succeed despite attempts to ruin Iyabo Ojo's plans.

Source: Legit.ng