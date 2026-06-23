Former CAN president Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor has declared that President Bola Tinubu has failed Nigerians and should not seek reelection in 2027

Oritsejafor said Tinubu’s administration has done more harm than good and urged him to hand over to more competent hands

The clergyman also described Nigerian elections as “fake,” calling them “selection” rather than a genuine democratic process

Former Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) president Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor has called on President Bola Tinubu to abandon any plans for a 2027 reelection bid, saying the president has failed Nigerians over the last three years of his administration.

Oritsejafor made the remarks on Monday night during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme in Abuja.

Former CAN President Issues Strong Warning to Tinubu Ahead of 2027, "You've Failed"

Source: Twitter

Oritsejafor: Tinubu has done “more harm than good”

The clergyman was unequivocal in his assessment of the Tinubu-led government, saying Nigeria has moved backwards rather than forward under the current administration, as reported by Nigerian Tribune.

“When you look at the condition of this nation today, instead of going forward, we seem to be going backwards. Instead of solving our problems, we seem to be creating more problems. The government of Mr President has done more harm to this nation than this nation has ever experienced.”

Oritsejafor said that while he stops short of calling for an outright resignation, Tinubu must not consider returning to power.

“One thing I can say categorically is that he should not begin to dream of coming back to continue this same mess. I don’t think he can do better than this. This is the best he can do.”

What Oritsejafor would tell Tinubu directly

Asked what he would say if he met the president personally, Oritsejafor was blunt, stating he would tell Tinubu he has failed and urge him to either step aside, not stand for another election, or look for people who have the capacity to bring change to Nigeria.

Oritsejafor also aligned partly with NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, who separately called on Tinubu to resign and allow a capable hand to take over, a comparison Oritsejafor said he agreed with, though he stopped short of demanding resignation outright.

Nigerian elections are “fake,” Pastor says

When asked about the ruling APC’s victory in a governorship election and other off-cycle elections held over the weekend, Oritsejafor dismissed the results as irrelevant.

“The truth is that elections in Nigeria are not free and fair. I will call them fake elections. In fact, I will even go as far as calling it selection, not election, because when you look at the whole setup, the way everything is put together, beginning with the INEC chairman down to those at the wards and everything else, you will see that it is structured in such a way as to fail.”

Oritsejafor added that government officials should be legally barred from seeking medical treatment abroad or sending their children to foreign schools, arguing that leaders in Nigeria live vastly different lives from ordinary citizens.

Tinubu told to resign

Fred Agbedi, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday night, June 17, strongly faulted President Bola Tinubu's failure to visit Oyo state.

The ranking lawmaker condemned the continued captivity of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in mid-May in Oyo state, accusing the federal government of failing to take decisive action against mass kidnappings.

Source: Legit.ng