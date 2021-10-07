The Kontagora Emirate in Niger state now has a new Emir in the person of Mohammed Barau Kontagora

Barau Kontagora's appointment was announced on Wednesday, October 6, following Governor Bello's approval

The kingmakers in Kontagora Emirate affirmed that there was no interference, noting that the new emir emerged in line with the customary laws

Kontagora Emirate, Niger state - Governor Sani Bello of Niger state has appointed Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the seventh Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora.

Daily Trust reported that Barau Kontagora's appointment was announced on Wednesday night, October 6, by the commissioner for local government, community development and chieftaincy affairs, Emmanuel Umar.

Governor Sani Bello of Niger state has appointed Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the new Emir of Kontagora. Photo credit: The Governor of Niger-State

Source: Facebook

Umar explained that the selection of the seventh emir was held on Sunday, September 19 in Kontagora by the kingmakers of the Kontagora Emirate in line with the customary laws.

He added that the kingmakers affirmed that the selection was based on their own conviction without any undue influence.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The commissioner also called on the people of Kontagora to work hand in hand with the emir to ensure peaceful coexistence, Channels TV stated.

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Bello had ordered a fresh selection process after the initial one was cancelled following protests by some of the throne contestants.

The statement on the appointment of the new emir was also posted on the official Facebook page of the Niger state governor.

Reactions trail appointment

Suleman Kato Ibrahim commented on Facebook:

"Allah the Supreme gives power to whom he wishes at the time he so wish. Ya Allah guide the new emir in the task ahead of him."

Nathaniel Bako said:

"Congratulations my able commissioner for a well deserved honour of the way you handle this sensible and wisdom demanding task without implicating Mr governor."

Muhammad Mika'il said:

"May Allah guard and Guide him through... Long live the King!"

Northern emir dies few months after bandits killed his son

Recall that the throne of the Kontagora Emirate became vacant following the death of Emir Saidu Umaru Namaska.

The emir died at the age of 84 at an Abuja hospital after spending 47 years on the throne. His death came three months after bandits gunned down his son during an attack on the monarch’s farm.

The deceased’s son was on the farm along Zuru road in Kontagora local government area when the bandits struck.

Governor Ganduje appoints new emir in Kano Emirate

In another related development, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya as the new Emir of Gaya.

Gaya's appointment was announced by Alhaji Usman Alhaji, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), at a press briefing.

The SSG explained that after a series of consultations by the kingmakers, three names were selected out of which one was appointed as the new Emir of Gaya. Until his appointment as the emir of Gaya, the new monarch was the Chiroman Gaya.

Source: Legit.ng