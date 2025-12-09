Prof Attahiru Jega has urged Nigerian youths to take an active role in politics to protect the nation’s democracy

He warned that disengagement allowed political actors who undermine democratic values to flourish

Jega called on government institutions to strengthen electoral integrity to rebuild public confidence

The former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has called on Nigerian youths to take a more active role in the country’s political process.

He said their participation is essential for building a stronger and more accountable democratic system.

Prof Attahiru Jega speaks during a public lecture at Federal University Kashere. Photo: ProfAtairuJega/FB

Source: Getty Images

Jega made the call at a public lecture organised by the Federal University Kashere in Gombe state on Monday, December 8, where he addressed the theme Elections and Good Governance in Nigeria.

Youth engagement vital for progress - Jega

As reported by Daily Trust, he told the audience that the time had come for young Nigerians to move from passive observation to direct involvement in political activities. He said their inclusion would bring new ideas into public leadership and create room for innovative solutions to national problems.

He added that the ballot remained the most dependable way to renew leadership and that young citizens must embrace it to drive meaningful change.

Jega said many young people had grown weary of politics because of governance failures, weak trust in election outcomes and the poor conduct of some public officials.

He cautioned that political actors who undermine democratic values would continue to thrive if young citizens remained distant from the system. He urged them to organise, secure their Permanent Voter Cards and join political parties. He described disengagement as self sabotaging and insisted that their absence only strengthened those who benefit from the current weaknesses.

Jega also said government institutions must improve electoral integrity to restore confidence and encourage wider participation among young voters.

