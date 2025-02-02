The Kano state police command has arrested the wife and several associates of a suspected Chadian terrorist, Ahmad Adam Abba, who is wanted for the killing of 17 people in his home country

The arrests were made on the eve of the national Tijjaniyya Maulud ceremony, held recently at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano

Speaking to journalists in Kano, the commissioner of police, Salman Garba, shared that Abba—who remains at large—had plans to establish a terrorist base in the state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Kano, Kano state - The Kano state police command has foiled a terrorist plot and arrested three suspects.

As reported by Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Sunday, January 2, the arrested suspects include the wife of a wanted Chadian terrorist, Ahmad Abba.

Police operatives have arrested the wife and associates of a suspected terrorist, Ahmad Abba, who was wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of 17 people. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Salman Dogo, the police commissioner in Kano, spoke to journalists at the police headquarters in Bompai, Kano.

According to Dogo, the command received intelligence reports about the presence of suspected terrorists in the state, leading to a security alert on Friday, January 24. He added that the police have intensified patrols and surveillance measures in vulnerable areas, and are working closely with intelligence agencies and communities, to identify suspicious activities and individuals.

The police's statement partly reads:

“The wanted Chadian suspected terrorist escaped out of Nigeria and we have successfully apprehended three of the suspect’s associates, including his wife, another Chadian, Jibrin Mohammed, 42 years old, and a Nigerian.

“They were arrested following a thorough investigation and intelligence-led policing, and are currently in the custody of the police and undergoing investigation.

“Acting on one of the intelligence reports, improvised explosive devices were recovered with discreet investigations in progress.

“Also, a wanted suspected terrorist, Ahmad Adam Abba, a Chadian National, who masterminded the killing of 17 people in the Republic of Chad, was identified as planning to establish a terrorist base in Kano.”

Kano: Kwankwaso speaks on ‘terror alert’

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano state, said he is concerned by a ‘terror alert’ from the Kano state police command on the eve of the annual Maulud of late Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass.

Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) and presidential hopeful, asserted that the alarm by the police "not only jeopardised the success of the gathering but put the lives of the people of the state at risk by creating palpable fear among the people of Kano."

The NNPP leader chided the police, accusing the agency of being "a willing partner for the federal government in its habitual dabbling into the affairs of Kano state".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng