Muslim communities are preparing to fulfil Zakat-ul Fitr 2026 as Ramadan draws to a close, to complete a key religious obligation before Eid

Scholars explained that Zakat-ul Fitr is a fixed charity tied to food staples or their cash value and applied to every eligible Muslim household

Scholars have also explained how the staples can be calculated per individual, and to whom Muslims are recommended to give

As Ramadan approaches its close, Muslims across the world prepare to observe Zakat-ul Fitr, a compulsory act of charity required before the Eid al-Fitr celebration.

The obligation is fulfilled in the final days of fasting and is intended to support vulnerable members of society while completing the spiritual duties of the month.

Muslims prepare food items for Zakat ul Fitr distribution ahead of Eid. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Zakat-ul Fitr, also known as Fitrana or Sadaqatul Fitr, is distinct from annual zakat. It is a fixed obligation tied to the end of Ramadan rather than personal wealth, Business Day explained.

Every Muslim with food beyond basic needs is required to give it, either for themselves or on behalf of dependants such as children and those under their care.

Purpose and religious significance explained

Islamic teachings describe Zakat-ul Fitr as both a spiritual and social responsibility. It serves to cleanse any shortcomings in fasting while ensuring the poor are able to observe Eid with dignity. Ibn Abbas reported:

“The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) ordained zakat al-fitr [fitrana] to purify the fasting person from indecent words or actions, and to provide food for the needy. It is accepted as zakat for the person who gives it before the Eid prayer; but it is a mere sadaqah for the one who gives it after the prayer.”

How Zakat ul Fitr is calculated

The prescribed amount is one Sa’a of staple food per person. This is equivalent to approximately 2.4 kilograms of commonly consumed items such as rice, wheat, beans, or garri, depending on local diets.

In Nigeria, this equals three dericas or 12 standard milk cups of staple food.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the key pillars of Islam. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

Many scholars also permit payment in cash based on the market value of the food. In monetary terms, this often averages about five dollars per person, though rates may vary by country and local pricing.

Timing and eligible recipients

Zakat ul Fitr must be distributed before the Eid prayer. While it may be paid during the final days of Ramadan, delaying it until after Eid invalidates its intended purpose.

The recipients are primarily the poor and needy. The objective is to ensure no one is forced to beg or go without food on the day of Eid. Items such as luxury foods, non-food items, commercial goods, or insufficient quantities do not qualify.

Organisations such as Islamic Relief often act as agents, receiving funds early and distributing food at the appropriate time. But scholars advise Muslims to consult local Islamic authorities for region-specific guidance to ensure proper compliance with the obligation.

Can diabetic Muslim patients fast?

Earlier, Legit.ng interacted with experts on people living with diabetes who are uncertain about whether fasting is medically safe for them.

Medical experts said fasting with diabetes is possible in some cases, but warned that it depends largely on the individual’s health status, type of diabetes, and level of blood sugar control. They advised patients to seek medical guidance before making a decision to fast.

Source: Legit.ng