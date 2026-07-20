New York City's mayor has confirmed a legal review over whether Benjamin Netanyahu could face arrest during the UN General Assembly

Zohran Mamdani addressed the ICC warrant while stressing that no decision has yet been reached

The development has renewed attention on the ICC warrants and the United States' position on enforcing them

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said his administration is examining whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be arrested if he travels to the city for the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September.

NYC mayor speaks on whether Netanyahu could be arrested during the UN General Assembly.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on The New York Times podcast The Interview, Mamdani referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant issued against Netanyahu.

"I believe Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague," he said, calling the Israeli leader "a war criminal."

The mayor made it clear that no decision has been reached. He said the city's lawyers are still reviewing the issue.

"That's an active conversation with our legal department," Mamdani added.

ICC warrants and the US position

The ICC issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity tied to Israel's military offensive in Gaza following the Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks about a legal review involving Benjamin Netanyahu's expected UNGA visit.

Source: Getty Images

Israel has rejected those allegations, arguing its operations conform with international law, while Netanyahu has characterised the warrants as politically driven.

The United States is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the ICC, and therefore carries no obligation under international law to execute the court's warrants. The Trump administration has taken a particularly firm line against the court. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently pledged to "dismantle" the ICC, accusing it of overstepping its mandate against American allies.

Both President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden had previously voiced opposition to the court's pursuit of Israeli leaders.

Hungary's PM vows to arrest Netanyahu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hungary's incoming Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, pledged to keep the country in the International Criminal Court (ICC), reversing former Prime Minister Viktor Orban's decision to withdraw from the global court.

Magyar said Hungary would honour its ICC obligations by arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he entered the country.

Source: Legit.ng