Adeneki Isi Adeeko calls for enhanced protections for women and girls on International Women's Day 2026

She emphasizes the need for practical actions to translate women's rights into real-life changes

Adeeko urges stronger legal frameworks to combat systemic inequalities affecting women's empowerment in Nigeria

A Nigerian entrepreneur, Adeneki Isi Adeeko, has called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts to protect the rights, dignity and opportunities of women and girls across the country.

Adeeko, who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Whisky Mistress, made the appeal on Sunda, March 8, as the world commemorated International Women’s Day 2026.

She urged policymakers, institutions and community leaders to take practical steps that would translate the ideals of women’s rights into meaningful changes in everyday life.

Call to move beyond symbolic commitments

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, “Rights, Justice, Action: For All Women and Girls,” Adeeko said more deliberate action was needed to ensure women were adequately protected and empowered.

She stressed that many women continue to face significant challenges despite global conversations about gender equality.

“Rights, Justice, Action: For All Women and Girls,” she said, should not remain a slogan but a commitment reflected in government policies and societal attitudes.

Women still face systemic inequalities

Adeeko noted that women and girls in Nigeria and other parts of the world still struggle with deep-rooted inequalities that restrict their social and economic progress.

She highlighted issues such as displacement, migration pressures and economic hardship as factors that often make women more vulnerable.

According to her, addressing these challenges requires coordinated efforts from government institutions, private organisations and civil society groups.

Stakeholders urged to strengthen support systems

The entrepreneur further emphasised the need for stronger legal and social frameworks that protect women from discrimination and injustice.

She said empowering women was essential for national development and urged leaders to prioritise policies that promote equal opportunities.

Adeeko maintained that real progress would depend on collective commitment from all sectors of society to ensure women and girls are safe, respected and able to achieve their full potential.

